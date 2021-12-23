Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Police cremate Golden Temple sacrilege bid accused
others

Police cremate Golden Temple sacrilege bid accused

Police said they got done the postmortem of the Golden Temple sacrilege bid accused before the cremation; police add the report could give fresh direction to the case
Police said they gave Golden Temple sacrilege bid accused’s photo in newspapers and other media to see if any of his family will come for his body; when no one came, the cremated was cremated as per rules. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 01:03 AM IST
BySurjit Singh

Amritsar After a wait of 72 hours, the Punjab Police on Wednesday cremated the body of the unidentified man, accused in the Golden Temple sacrilege bid. Doctors from the civil hospital conducted his post-mortem before the cremation. With nothing recovered from his possession, his identity could not be established.

Amritsar deputy commissioner of police (law and order) Parminder Singh Bhandal, who is heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that the Punjab government had formed to probe the incident said, “As per rules, we kept the body in our custody for 72 hours, and advertised his photo grabbed from the CCTV footage, so that any of his survivors, relatives and nears and dears could come forward and claim the body, Nobody surfaced, so we cremated his body as per rules.”

The incident took place on the evening of December 18, when the accused tried to desecrate the Guru Granth Sahib inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple during the evening rituals. He rushed towards the holy book after jumping the railings, and picked up a ‘kirpan’. Before he could do anything more, SGPC staffers got hold of him, and the crowd of devotees thrashed him to death.

“Initial fingerprints of the accused failed to match with the Aadhaar card data. Maybe, he did not have an Aadhaarcard. Still, we have taken prints of remaining parts of the fingers of his hand to establish his identity. These prints have been sent to the department concerned in Delhi,” Bhandal added.

Bhandal added that CCTV footage shows that the accused had also visited the area outside the Sri Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) on December 16, two days before the sacrilege bid. “With the help of the CCTV footage, we are now trying to ascertain for which purpose he came on that day and how long did he stay.”

On the completion of the probe, the deadline of which ended on Tuesday, the DCP added, “Investigation is underway, yet as we need more time to get a strong lead in this case. The post-mortem report will reveal the cause of death and is expected to take the probe forward.”

