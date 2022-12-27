Police fine, warn group of women involved in street fight in Roorkee

Haridwar police fined a group of women engaged in fighting in a public place and warned them to not engage in similar incidents in future, officials said.

According to police, a group of women was beating a woman from another group near Hotel Center Point in Roorkee’s civil lines area. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

Haridwar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ajai Singh said they took cognisance of the video that had gone viral and after identifying them, the police fined them under the police act and warned them not to engage in such incidents again.

In the video, a woman belonging to one group can be seen hitting another woman from the other group with a stick.

The video was shot on Saturday (December 24). The group had also engaged in a fight on Friday over a social media post, police said.

No FIR was registered in connection with the incident as there was no complaint from either side, SSP said.