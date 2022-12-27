Home / Cities / Others / Police fine, warn group of women involved in street fight in Roorkee

Police fine, warn group of women involved in street fight in Roorkee

others
Updated on Dec 27, 2022 07:29 PM IST

The video was shot on Saturday (December 24). The group had also engaged in a fight on Friday over a social media post, police said

Group of women engage in fighting in public place in Roorkee
Group of women engage in fighting in public place in Roorkee
ByHT Correspondent

Haridwar police fined a group of women engaged in fighting in a public place and warned them to not engage in similar incidents in future, officials said.

According to police, a group of women was beating a woman from another group near Hotel Center Point in Roorkee’s civil lines area. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

Also Read: Vehicle lifters gang busted in Karnal, two held

Haridwar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ajai Singh said they took cognisance of the video that had gone viral and after identifying them, the police fined them under the police act and warned them not to engage in such incidents again.

In the video, a woman belonging to one group can be seen hitting another woman from the other group with a stick.

The video was shot on Saturday (December 24). The group had also engaged in a fight on Friday over a social media post, police said.

No FIR was registered in connection with the incident as there was no complaint from either side, SSP said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out