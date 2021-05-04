Police join hands with MHA, NPCI to act on cyber crime during pandemic

New Delhi Bank accounts of people who dupe online buyers of oxygen supply equipment and medicines will be blocked immediately and the use of their mobile phones will be restricted, senior officers of the Delhi Police cyber cell, Union ministry of home affairs and the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) decided on Monday during a meeting.

Police said that an analysis of the phone numbers behind the scams revealed that many were operating from outside Delhi to cash in on the chaos due to the pandemic.

According to Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal, eight such cases have been registered at the cyber cells and police stations across Delhi in the recent days.

With social media flooded with several such complaints and police directly receiving many complaints, Delhi Police chief S N Shrivastava on Monday directed the district cyber cells in Delhi as well as the crime branch to act on the matter, said Biswal, adding thatthe Cyber Prevention Awareness and Detection (CyPAD) and Economic Offences Wing (EOW) too have stepped in.

“Senior officers of Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre of the MHA and NPCI too were invited to find a solution,” Biswal said.

The NPCI agreed to freeze the bank accounts used by cyber criminals, said Biswal. For instance, if a complaint is received regarding such cheating, police will contact NPCI to freeze the bank account of the suspects which increases the scope of retrieving the money.

Police will also reach out to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to ensure that the phone numbers used by the fraudsters are required to undergo the mandatory KYC process. Police said this will deter the scamsters from using the phone to dupe more victims.

Police have urged the public to lodge such complaints on their helpline number, 155260, and on www.cybercrime.gov.in. Victims can also simultaneously seek help from police’s Covid helpline 011-23469900 or send an email to acp-cybercell1@delhipolice.gov.in.

“Each complaint shall be duly enquired into and appropriate action will be taken. CyPAD will act as the nodal point for interacting on a daily basis with the concerned authorities. All major cyber criminal networks, based out of Jamtara, Mewat, Purulia and other places, shall be under intense scrutiny,” said Biswal.

“It is noticed that people in desperation are not exercising due diligence or even the slightest of verification before transferring money online to unknown persons who are claiming to be oxygen or medicine providers. We urge people to be very careful and transfer money only after verifying the contacts,” Biswal said.

In one such case of fraud, Hemant Kumar, an outer Delhi resident, sent an SOS message seeking oxygen for his sick father and was contacted by a man who offered to provide a cylinder if he made an advance online payment of ₹45,000. While the suspect remained incommunicado after receiving the money, the victim approached Adarsh Nagar police on Monday which swung into action and caught the accused.

