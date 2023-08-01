Police release 3 mobile numbers for residents to send suggestions on improving city traffic

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Police unit has released three phone numbers to which city residents can send suggestions for improving traffic management in the state capital. These are -- 9454400154, 9454400517, and 9454405155. City residents can find these numbers on WhatsApp and send in their suggestions. For representation only (HT File)

The move comes days after the city’s traffic police marked 11 roads as no-parking zones. It also conducted a week-long awareness campaign telling people about the action that can be taken in cases of wrongly-parked vehicles.

“Following our steps to streamline traffic, residents were calling us to give suggestions on the no-parking zones. Therefore, we have now released three WhatsApp numbers to which residents can send their suggestions related to traffic,” said joint commissioner of police, Upendra Agarwal.

Besides, citizens can also send their suggestions in writing to the Office of the Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order), Lucknow, Nabi Ullah Road, Bansmandi, Qaisarbagh, Lucknow, 226018. “In the next phase, some other places in Lucknow will be declared as no parking zones for smooth flow of the traffic.” Citizens can also suggest a new place that they want to get included in the no parking zones on these numbers, he added.