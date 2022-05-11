Police teams carrying out raids to arrest other members of Kharwar gang in connection with multiple murders

After the arrest of seven members of Kharwar gang in connection with multiple murders at Tharwai and Phaphamau, the police teams are carrying out raids at several spots in Bihar and other places in Uttar Pradesh to trace and nab the remaining members who are still at large. A few police teams are in Bihar and are taking help of local cops to trace the accused.

Prayagraj police had arrested seven members of Kharwar gang after an encounter on May 4. Three of them received bullet injuries in their legs during the encounter. The police claimed that the arrested members committed multiple murders at Khevrajpur in Tharwai and Gohri village in Phaphamau with the help of their other accomplices. Those arrested were identified as Navala Kharwar, Rohit Kharwar, PP Kharwar, Akash Kharwar, Bhim Kumar Gautam, his wife Sangeeta and their son Monu Kumar.

The other members of the gang were identified as Murgi Pankh of Barun in Aurangabad in Bihar, Debhi Kharwar of Mirzapur, Bundela aka Sarangi of Bhojpur in Bihar, Dedhgaon aka Babhna of Kaimur in Bihar, Chintu Kharwar, and Neha Kharwar of Kaimur. The police teams carried out raids at Aurangabad, Kaimur, Bhojpur and other places but the accused could not be nabbed. The police tried to trace their locations through surveillance but to no avail as the mobile numbers are now switched off. Surveillance teams of police are monitoring the mobile numbers and once the phones are switched on their location would be traced, officials said.

Police officials said that a team reached Chilbila area of Kaimur in Bihar with the help of local cops as most of the gang members belong to this region. The cops questioned the locals about them who informed that some of the gang members have purchased land there and constructed a house, but they do not live there anymore.

Police officials further said that the gang members are continuously on the move as they are in the habit of changing their location at regular intervals and they rarely use mobile phones. Moreover, they do not communicate too much with locals. Under such circumstances, police teams are facing difficulties in tracing their location.