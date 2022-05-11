Police teams carrying out raids to arrest other members of Kharwar gang in connection with multiple murders
After the arrest of seven members of Kharwar gang in connection with multiple murders at Tharwai and Phaphamau, the police teams are carrying out raids at several spots in Bihar and other places in Uttar Pradesh to trace and nab the remaining members who are still at large. A few police teams are in Bihar and are taking help of local cops to trace the accused.
Prayagraj police had arrested seven members of Kharwar gang after an encounter on May 4. Three of them received bullet injuries in their legs during the encounter. The police claimed that the arrested members committed multiple murders at Khevrajpur in Tharwai and Gohri village in Phaphamau with the help of their other accomplices. Those arrested were identified as Navala Kharwar, Rohit Kharwar, PP Kharwar, Akash Kharwar, Bhim Kumar Gautam, his wife Sangeeta and their son Monu Kumar.
The other members of the gang were identified as Murgi Pankh of Barun in Aurangabad in Bihar, Debhi Kharwar of Mirzapur, Bundela aka Sarangi of Bhojpur in Bihar, Dedhgaon aka Babhna of Kaimur in Bihar, Chintu Kharwar, and Neha Kharwar of Kaimur. The police teams carried out raids at Aurangabad, Kaimur, Bhojpur and other places but the accused could not be nabbed. The police tried to trace their locations through surveillance but to no avail as the mobile numbers are now switched off. Surveillance teams of police are monitoring the mobile numbers and once the phones are switched on their location would be traced, officials said.
Police officials said that a team reached Chilbila area of Kaimur in Bihar with the help of local cops as most of the gang members belong to this region. The cops questioned the locals about them who informed that some of the gang members have purchased land there and constructed a house, but they do not live there anymore.
Police officials further said that the gang members are continuously on the move as they are in the habit of changing their location at regular intervals and they rarely use mobile phones. Moreover, they do not communicate too much with locals. Under such circumstances, police teams are facing difficulties in tracing their location.
-
Divisional tours of GoMs to continue: CM Yogi
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said divisional/district tours of the Group of Ministers would continue and necessary action would be taken on the reports submitted by them after touring respective divisions/districts. Yogi gave directives in this regard after a meeting of the council of ministers that he presided over. The GoMs presented reports in the meeting.
-
Boycott call hit routine working in HC
The routine activities in the Allahabad High Court remained paralysed on Tuesday as majority of lawyers, on a call given by the Allahabad High Court Bar Association, abstained from judicial work. The HCBA gave the work boycott call in support of their demand for prompt listing of cases and other improvements in the computerized system of listing of cases introduced in recent times.
-
Delhi: 2 liquor vends in each ward may not be mandatory for licensees
The Delhi government is likely to do away with the mandatory requirement that licensees must have two liquor vends in each municipal ward, officials aware of the matter said. A cabinet note recently prepared by the finance department said that there are around 100 wards in Delhi in which liquor vends cannot be opened.
-
India’s first Air Force Heritage Centre at Chandigarh set to take flight on Independence Day
The Air Force Heritage Centre is all set to take flight on this year's Independence Day. The country's first IAF Heritage Centre, which will house vintage aircraft is being set up at the erstwhile Government Printing Press building in Sector 18. The biggest attraction, however, will be its very own flight simulator. A souvenir shop will also be set up at the museum. An MiG 27 is expected to arrive within a week.
-
Woman molested, duped of Rs50k by man met on online dating app in Pune
Pune: A 28-year-old woman was allegedly molested by a person whom she had met on an online dating app. The victim, who works as a bank manager, lodged an first information report (FIR) with Wakad police station. The app handle of the accused, identified as Mukesh Suryavanshi, was 'Madi Surya'. According to the complaint, Suryavanshi extorted ₹50,000 from the victim under the pretext of going on a trip to Maldives.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics