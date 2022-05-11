Home / Cities / Others / Police teams carrying out raids to arrest other members of Kharwar gang in connection with multiple murders
others

Police teams carrying out raids to arrest other members of Kharwar gang in connection with multiple murders

The police teams are carrying out raids in Bihar and several places in UP to trace the gang members.
The accused are wanted in multiple murders in Tharwai and Phaphamau. (Pic for representation)
The accused are wanted in multiple murders in Tharwai and Phaphamau. (Pic for representation)
Published on May 11, 2022 12:48 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

After the arrest of seven members of Kharwar gang in connection with multiple murders at Tharwai and Phaphamau, the police teams are carrying out raids at several spots in Bihar and other places in Uttar Pradesh to trace and nab the remaining members who are still at large. A few police teams are in Bihar and are taking help of local cops to trace the accused.

Prayagraj police had arrested seven members of Kharwar gang after an encounter on May 4. Three of them received bullet injuries in their legs during the encounter. The police claimed that the arrested members committed multiple murders at Khevrajpur in Tharwai and Gohri village in Phaphamau with the help of their other accomplices. Those arrested were identified as Navala Kharwar, Rohit Kharwar, PP Kharwar, Akash Kharwar, Bhim Kumar Gautam, his wife Sangeeta and their son Monu Kumar.

The other members of the gang were identified as Murgi Pankh of Barun in Aurangabad in Bihar, Debhi Kharwar of Mirzapur, Bundela aka Sarangi of Bhojpur in Bihar, Dedhgaon aka Babhna of Kaimur in Bihar, Chintu Kharwar, and Neha Kharwar of Kaimur. The police teams carried out raids at Aurangabad, Kaimur, Bhojpur and other places but the accused could not be nabbed. The police tried to trace their locations through surveillance but to no avail as the mobile numbers are now switched off. Surveillance teams of police are monitoring the mobile numbers and once the phones are switched on their location would be traced, officials said.

Police officials said that a team reached Chilbila area of Kaimur in Bihar with the help of local cops as most of the gang members belong to this region. The cops questioned the locals about them who informed that some of the gang members have purchased land there and constructed a house, but they do not live there anymore.

Police officials further said that the gang members are continuously on the move as they are in the habit of changing their location at regular intervals and they rarely use mobile phones. Moreover, they do not communicate too much with locals. Under such circumstances, police teams are facing difficulties in tracing their location.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Yogi said the reports of GoMs should be given to nodal officers of respective districts, development should be expedited there in accordance with the wishes of the people and necessary action should be taken on recommendations of ministers. (Pic for representation)

    Divisional tours of GoMs to continue: CM Yogi

    Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said divisional/district tours of the Group of Ministers would continue and necessary action would be taken on the reports submitted by them after touring respective divisions/districts. Yogi gave directives in this regard after a meeting of the council of ministers that he presided over. The GoMs presented reports in the meeting.

  • Allahabad High Court (File pic)

    Boycott call hit routine working in HC

    The routine activities in the Allahabad High Court remained paralysed on Tuesday as majority of lawyers, on a call given by the Allahabad High Court Bar Association, abstained from judicial work. The HCBA gave the work boycott call in support of their demand for prompt listing of cases and other improvements in the computerized system of listing of cases introduced in recent times.

  • Though the provision was originally designed to ensure equitable access to liquor in all areas of Capital, it is likely to be dropped in the revised Delhi Excise Policy 2022-23, the officials cited above said..

    Delhi: 2 liquor vends in each ward may not be mandatory for licensees

    The Delhi government is likely to do away with the mandatory requirement that licensees must have two liquor vends in each municipal ward, officials aware of the matter said. A cabinet note recently prepared by the finance department said that there are around 100 wards in Delhi in which liquor vends cannot be opened.

  • A 1971-fame Gnat vintage aircraft has already arrived at the Air Force Heritage Centre, Chandigarh, which is set to take flight on this year’s Independence Day. (HT Photo)

    India’s first Air Force Heritage Centre at Chandigarh set to take flight on Independence Day

    The Air Force Heritage Centre is all set to take flight on this year's Independence Day. The country's first IAF Heritage Centre, which will house vintage aircraft is being set up at the erstwhile Government Printing Press building in Sector 18. The biggest attraction, however, will be its very own flight simulator. A souvenir shop will also be set up at the museum. An MiG 27 is expected to arrive within a week.

  • A 28-year-old woman bank manager was allegedly molested by a person whom she had met on an online dating app in Pune. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

    Woman molested, duped of Rs50k by man met on online dating app in Pune

    Pune: A 28-year-old woman was allegedly molested by a person whom she had met on an online dating app. The victim, who works as a bank manager, lodged an first information report (FIR) with Wakad police station. The app handle of the accused, identified as Mukesh Suryavanshi, was 'Madi Surya'. According to the complaint, Suryavanshi extorted 50,000 from the victim under the pretext of going on a trip to Maldives.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out