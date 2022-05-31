Police to update ex-MP Atiq Ahmad’s gang list, add new names

Following the fresh verification of members of the gang of Mafioso-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, new names of those still active will be added to the list. This initiative will tighten the noose around Atiq and other gangs in the district. At present, there are 179 persons on the list who are either Atiq’s henchmen, associates and other persons who help the gang through different means, police officials said on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is worth mentioning that SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar, on Monday, had flagged off ‘nigrani dasta’ (watch team) for verification of mafias, their associates, and henchmen, notorious criminals, history sheeters and gangsters.

A special focus was being laid on associates and gang members of Mafiosi-turned-politician and former MP Atiq Ahmad, police officials said.

The members of ‘nigrani dasta’ carried out verification under their respective jurisdictions and submitted their reports at a briefing on the same night. The ‘nigrani dasta’, comprising 40 teams with 80 policemen, was briefed by SSP Ajay Kumar and other senior police officials at Subhash Crossing and was flagged off on Monday afternoon.

Officials said that a fresh chart of Atiq’s gang members and his associates will now be prepared. Among the list of gang members and associates, around 17 names will be removed, while some new names will be included. Police sources said that 17 members of the gang have died.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sources said the new names also include some white-collar persons who deal in the real estate business and provide monetary assistance to the gang. Information about the different sources of income of the gang has been collected for breaking the backbone of the inter-state Atiq gang, police officials added.

SSP Ajay Kumar said the drive was a part of the action against mafia elements, their henchmen and associates, history sheeters and gangsters. Atiq Ahmad’s gang is registered as IS-227 and comprises 179 members, including Atiq’s relatives, associates and henchmen. Their verification will be carried out, and information about the persons who provide them shelter or help them through different means will be gathered, and their names will be added to the list. The ‘nigrani dasta’ members will take information about gang members who have died along with age, present location and occupation, health etc so that action could be taken against them accordingly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Active and hardworking policemen have been selected for ‘nigrani dasta’, and they were briefed about the data and information they have to collect. After 12 hours of verification drive, the data will be analysed for further action. The drive will continue for 15 days across the district and new members and associates of different mafias and gangsters will be included in the list of gang members,” SSP Ajay Kumar added.