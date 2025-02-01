PATNA The Union budget 2025 has left the NDA leaders in poll-bound Bihar upbeat as Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced state centric projects. Poll-bound Bihar gets ‘special’ care in Union budget

A highlight of Sitharaman’s budget speech was the mention of Bihar, where polls are due later this year and the JD(U)-BJP led government, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is keen to retain power. The JD (U) is also a key constituent of the ruling National Democratic alliance (NDA) at the Centre, where the Bharatiya Janata Party does not enjoy a clear majority on its own.

Makhana Board

The FM announced to set up Makhana Board in Bihar which would be established in the state to improve production, processing, value addition, and marketing of makhana. The FM announced that the people engaged in these activities would be organized into FPOs.

Bihar produces around 80-90% of overall makhana yield in India.

The Board would provide handholding and training support to makhana farmers and will also work to ensure they receive the benefits of all relevant Government schemes.

According to latest data of makhana cultivation in 10 districts of north Bihar, as released by the horticulture directorate of state agriculture department, total cultivation area in Darbhanga, Madhubani, Saharsa, Purnia, Katihar, Araria, Supaul, Sitamarhi, Madhepura and Kishanganj has grown to 27887 hectares and total makhana pop production had risen to 23046 tons in financial year 2019-20.

“Makhana is now produced in almost all the North Bihar districts and also in Chhattisgarh. Telangana is also working on its production,” said deputy director general Shyam Narayan Jha, also known as Makhana man. “At present it is cultivation in 30-35,000 hectares and 25,000 farmers are directly involved in it in Bihar,” he said.

“The announcements will unlock new opportunities for farmers and entrepreneurs. The Makhana board will enhance production, processing, value addition and marketing, driving economic growth in Mithila and Bihar. A game-changer for the region’s agricultural economy,” said Rajya Sabha MP and JD (U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha.

Amid surging global demand for makhana produced in the Mithila region of Bihar after the central government awarded a geographical indication (GI) tag for makhana grown in Bihar’s Mithila region on August 16, 2022, the state government took up cudgels to promote this cultural delicacy,” said an official of the state agriculture department.

The GI tagging of Mithila Makhana, the certification granted on August 16, 2022, had since prompted calls for investment in its processing and packaging. Approximately 90 percent of the world’s total Makhana production occurs in Mithila,

Western Koshi Canal Project

Another important announcement of the FM is the Western Koshi Canal Project in Mithilanchal. The centre would provide financial support for the Western Koshi Canal ERM Project benefitting a large number of farmers cultivating over 50,000 hectares of land in the Mithilanchal region of Bihar.

The project would not only help improve irrigation facilities, it would ensure better water management, increased productivity and help in flood management as well. Given Bihar’s dependence on agriculture, this investment is expected to strengthen the rural economy and improve farmers’ livelihoods.

Greenfield Airport in Bihar

The FM also announced that Greenfield airports will be facilitated in Bihar to meet the future needs of the State. “These will be in addition to the expansion of the capacity of Patna airport and a brownfield airport at Bihta,” she said.

A Greenfield Airport refers to an entirely new airport built on undeveloped land, without any prior infrastructure. Such projects are typically undertaken to ease congestion at existing airports and enhance regional connectivity. Given Patna Airport’s increasing footfall and operational constraints, the new airports are expected to significantly improve air travel facilities in Bihar.

Expansion of Capacity in IIT Patna

The FM in her budget speech announced that the hostel and other infrastructure capacity at IIT, Patna will be expanded to address the growing demand for high-quality education and research in Bihar. This initiative is expected to attract more talent to the region and contribute to Bihar’s emergence as a higher education hub.

She said that total number of students in 23 IITs has increased 100 per cent from 65,000 to 1.35 lakh in the past 10 years. Additional infrastructure will be created in the five IITs started after 2014 to facilitate education for 6,500 more students.

Support for Food Processing

In line with the Government’s commitment towards ‘Purvodaya’, a National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management in Bihar will be established. The institute will provide a strong fillip to food processing activities in the entire Eastern region. This will result in enhanced income for the farmers through value addition to their produce, and skilling, entrepreneurship and employment opportunities for the youth.

Under the Union government’s ‘Purvodaya’ initiative to develop Eastern India, a National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Management will be established in Bihar. This institute will act as a major boost for food processing activities across the region. This move aligns with the government’s vision of strengthening food-related industries and improving agribusiness prospects in Bihar and beyond.

In addition to this, budget also mentioned promoting tourism at destinations related to Lord Buddha.