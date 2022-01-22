Pongal gift hamper row: Stalin orders to black list erring firms

Chief minister (CM) M K Stalin on Friday directed the concerned officials to take action against errant firms if irregularities were found in the 21-product Pongal gift hamper distributed among the ration card holders.

The move comes amid the corruption allegations labelled by the NDA allies, BJP and AIADMK.

“Firms which supplied low quality items should be blacklisted,” Stalin said, according to a government statement released following a review meeting he had conducted on the issue. In the review meeting, the chief minister consulted with officials from the department of cooperatives, food and consumer protection and the finance department. The chief minister has instructed the officials to take ‘strict action,’ including blacklisting of companies.

The DMK government distributed Pongal gifts consisting of a total of 21 grocery items, including 100-gram ghee produced by the state-owned Aavin, different varieties of lentils, and a full sugarcane to more than two-crore ration card holders ahead of the three day-festival earlier this month. Following the distribution, complaints were received from a few regions about the jaggery melting and pepper and turmeric being of poor quality. The scheme was full of irregularities, alleged former chief minister and AIADMK’s joint coordinator Edapaddi Palaniswami on Thursday while he was speaking to reporters in Salem.

Stalin took strong note of the issue after the AIADMK and the BJP accused the DMK-led government of covering up irregularities in the scheme by shifting focus on other issues. Palaniswami said that the DMK raided AIADMK’s former higher education minister on Thursday to divert people’s attention while BJP’s Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai tweeted, “To hide the pathetic failure and gross mismanagement in Pongal kit distribution, the DMK government is resorting to a Republic Day tool kit now” referring to Tamil Nadu’s tableau being rejected by the Union government.

As per the official information, about 2.15 crore beneficiaries received the Pongal gift which cost the government ₹1,297 crore. “During the last regime, six items were procured and this year we procured 21 items and not just that, even the weight of these items was significantly additional,” said the statement.

“While the distribution was going on well, the government received complaints from some parts of the state that there were some deficiencies in the products provided by certain companies. And they were investigated,” the statement added.

“Only quality products of all kinds should be provided to the public and any attempt to tarnish the reputation of the state should not be allowed,” Stalin reportedly said.