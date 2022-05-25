Porcupine quills killed tiger, reveals post-mortem report

The tiger found dead on Tuesday in the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) had died due to internal injuries caused by porcupine quills, a post-mortem examination report revealed on Wednesday.

Giving information about the autopsy report, field director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR), Sanjay Kumar Pathak, said that the tiger died due to internal bleeding as the quills of the porcupine had punctured the thoracic cavity of the big cat.

Pathak said that prior to the porcupine attack the tiger seemed to have had a fight with another big cat. Some bones of the tiger were found fractured and marks of scratches were found on the mouth of the big cat. He said that the cranium was fractured and wounds of teeth were also found which means the tiger had a fight with another big cat. To satiate its hunger the tiger must have attacked the porcupine considering it as an easy prey. However, the porcupine pierced its quills in the thoracic cavity of the big cat.

It was the first such incident in the KWS when a tiger was killed by a porcupine attack. Though bizarre, it was not the first of its kind. There have been other similar incidents in the country in the past.

SHARIQ RAIS SIDDIQUI