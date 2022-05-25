Porcupine quills killed tiger, reveals post-mortem report
The tiger found dead on Tuesday in the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) had died due to internal injuries caused by porcupine quills, a post-mortem examination report revealed on Wednesday.
Giving information about the autopsy report, field director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR), Sanjay Kumar Pathak, said that the tiger died due to internal bleeding as the quills of the porcupine had punctured the thoracic cavity of the big cat.
Pathak said that prior to the porcupine attack the tiger seemed to have had a fight with another big cat. Some bones of the tiger were found fractured and marks of scratches were found on the mouth of the big cat. He said that the cranium was fractured and wounds of teeth were also found which means the tiger had a fight with another big cat. To satiate its hunger the tiger must have attacked the porcupine considering it as an easy prey. However, the porcupine pierced its quills in the thoracic cavity of the big cat.
It was the first such incident in the KWS when a tiger was killed by a porcupine attack. Though bizarre, it was not the first of its kind. There have been other similar incidents in the country in the past.
SHARIQ RAIS SIDDIQUI
Housing prices spike in 8 cities; Delhi-NCR tops list
Delhi and the National Capital Region saw the highest year-on-year surge in housing prices among eight Indian metro cities in 2021-22, as prices in Bengaluru and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region largely remained stable, showed a report released by industry body Credai on Tuesday. According to the study, average housing prices across the country rose 4%, while the number in Delhi-NCR was nearly triple, at 11.3%. Prices in Bengaluru and MMR increased only 1%.
Fix waterlogging or face action, Ggm civic body warns officials
Municipal Corporation of Gurugram's commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja on Wednesday said that the civic body will take action against its executive engineers (XENs) “if there is waterlogging in their respective areas”. The move came after an internal meeting was held virtually on Wednesday to discuss issues related to waterlogging as well as preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season, said officials.
Sangrur LS bypoll on June 23; litmus test for AAP
The bypoll for the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat will be held on June 23, the Election Commission of India announced on Wednesday. The counting of votes will take place on June 26. Chief Electoral officer S Karuna Raju said that with the ECI announcement of the bypoll, the model code of conduct is in place in the constituency. The constituency includes three districts— Sangrur, Barnala and Malerkotla.
State of the art language lab to come up soon at AU
Students pursuing different courses at Allahabad University will soon be able to learn foreign languages such as French, Russian, German, Mandarin, Iranian and Tibetan. For this, a state-of-the-art language lab will soon be established at the central university. This will be a central facility which will be shared by all departments offering courses in different foreign languages.
Corruption: Punjab Police raid sacked minister Singla’s house
A day after taking former Punjab health minister Dr Vijay Singla's remand in a corruption case, the Mohali police on Wednesday collected some files from his official residence in Sector 39, Chandigarh, besides sending his mobile phone to a laboratory to retrieve all deleted chats. A Bathinda resident, Pardeep, is the son of Singla's cousin sister and was seen next to the minister ever since he was sworn in.
