Post student violence: Now, more cops at two key police outposts in UP’s Prayagraj

PRAYAGRAJ: After recent incident of violence near Prayag Railway Station during protests against alleged anomalies in Railway Recruitment Board’s NTPC examinations, police officials have decided to undertake major changes for effective policing and maintenance of law and order in areas where students reside in large numbers.

“Number of policemen will be increased multiple times at police outposts in Salori, Baghada and other such areas,” SSP Ajay Kumar said.

“Now, two police outposts Ishwar Sharan and Annie Beasant in Colonelganj area will have three sub inspectors and 20 constables each and will operate as police stations. Moreover, a proposal for a new police station in the areas with large student population will also be forwarded soon to the police headquarters,” the SSP added.

Ishwar Sharan and Annie Beasant police outposts had a post of a sub inspector as in-charge and four police constables each since several decades. However, the number of population and students has increased in the area multiple times during last many years.

It was almost impossible to control such large number of students with few policemen at the two outposts. Police was unaware of the protests launched by students against unemployment late night around ten days back and was seen helpless when youths came out in large numbers to protest against alleged anomalies in RRB examinations.

After the protests, ADG (zone) Prem Prakash, IG (range) Rakesh Singh and SSP Ajay Kumar reviewed the security arrangements which revealed that lack of force resulted in poor handling of the situation during protests.

On the instructions of senior officials, three sub inspectors and 20 constables have now been deployed at Ishwar Sharan and Annie Beasant police outposts.

SSP said with the objective of maintaining peace and security, number of policemen at Colonelganj police station has been deputed on special duty. They will be deployed at different police outposts in the area as per requirements. Proposal for establishment of a new police station at Baghada where students reside in large numbers is also underway, he added.