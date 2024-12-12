Powergrid, Ggm admin ink MoU for women’s empowerment projects

Gurugram: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Powergrid Corporation of India and the Gurugram district administration in the presence of Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday to fund empowerment projects for women. The collaboration, under Powergrid’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, will fund development work worth over ₹20 crore at the Government Girls’ College in Sector 14, Gurugram, officials, aware of the matter said. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini at the event in which an MOU was signed between the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited and Haryana State CSR Trust in Gurugram on Thursday. (ANI PHOTO)

The MoU was signed by deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar on behalf of the Gurugram district administration and general manager Ashok Kumar Mishra representing Powergrid. Key projects include constructing a hostel and teaching block, along with the provision of IT, medical, and music equipment for the college.

At the event, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted the importance of strengthening educational infrastructure, stating that such initiatives are pivotal for India’s journey toward becoming a developed nation by 2047.

“Corporate collaborations through CSR have accelerated the development of educational institutions in Haryana. This partnership is a step forward in empowering women and ensuring equitable access to education,” Saini said. He praised the state government’s efforts in implementing initiatives like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and urged all stakeholders to expedite the construction projects.

Powergrid’s representative Yatindra Dwivedi emphasised the company’s commitment to women’s empowerment through education. “This initiative is designed to provide enhanced facilities for girls, enabling them to pursue higher education and professional careers, fostering long-term benefits for the community,” he said.

Officials said the CSR-backed projects will benefit girls in and around Gurugram, addressing critical gaps in education infrastructure and creating opportunities for their personal and professional growth.