Prayagraj all set for Eid festivities today

The city is all set for Eid celebrations on Tuesday.

Due to the pandemic, Eid was celebrated with simplicity for the last two years. That is the reason why people are leaving no stone unturned to make this year’s celebrations memorable.

“Despite inflation, markets are abuzz with customers,” said Mohd Rizwan, a resident of Roshanbagh locality.

Sunni Markji Ruyat-e-Hilal committee’s head Mufti Mohd Mujahid Hussain Razvi along with Maulana Syed Raees Akhtar Habibi informed that Eid prayers will be held on Tuesday.

Shahr Qazi Mufti Shafiq Ahmed Sharifi also informed that Eid namaz (prayers) will be held at 9.30 am at Rambagh Idgah.

It was announced from Jama Masjid in Chowk that this year Eid prayers would be offered twice with the ‘jamaat (masses).’

The first ‘jamaat’ will be at 8am while the second ‘jamaat’ will be at 9am. This has been decided to guard against overcrowding, clerics said.

Many were heard complaining about rising costs.

“The kurtas which used to cost up to ₹500 were being sold for ₹650-700. Similarly, the prices of shoes and slippers have also increased. Khoya used in all sweet preparations of the day was being sold at ₹280-350 per kilogram, much higher than last year. Sevai, Sutfeni (a variety of vermicelli) too were expensive as compared to last year. The rates of dry fruits have also gone up,” the locals said.

“We have made all preparations for making this Eid memorable. Despite inflation, we will celebrate the festival with fervour”, said Major Farah Deeba, an army officer posted in Sangam city.

The weather was fairly supportive on Monday as mercury dipped by over 8 degrees Celsius. That is why the markets witnessed quite a rush.

The markets in Roshanbagh, Nakhas Kohna, Chowk, Civil Lines, Kotha Paracha and Katra were all crowded.

This year, a big market has been set up at Atala intersection to Noorulla road also.