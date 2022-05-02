Prayagraj all set for Eid festivities today
The city is all set for Eid celebrations on Tuesday.
Due to the pandemic, Eid was celebrated with simplicity for the last two years. That is the reason why people are leaving no stone unturned to make this year’s celebrations memorable.
“Despite inflation, markets are abuzz with customers,” said Mohd Rizwan, a resident of Roshanbagh locality.
Sunni Markji Ruyat-e-Hilal committee’s head Mufti Mohd Mujahid Hussain Razvi along with Maulana Syed Raees Akhtar Habibi informed that Eid prayers will be held on Tuesday.
Shahr Qazi Mufti Shafiq Ahmed Sharifi also informed that Eid namaz (prayers) will be held at 9.30 am at Rambagh Idgah.
It was announced from Jama Masjid in Chowk that this year Eid prayers would be offered twice with the ‘jamaat (masses).’
The first ‘jamaat’ will be at 8am while the second ‘jamaat’ will be at 9am. This has been decided to guard against overcrowding, clerics said.
Many were heard complaining about rising costs.
“The kurtas which used to cost up to ₹500 were being sold for ₹650-700. Similarly, the prices of shoes and slippers have also increased. Khoya used in all sweet preparations of the day was being sold at ₹280-350 per kilogram, much higher than last year. Sevai, Sutfeni (a variety of vermicelli) too were expensive as compared to last year. The rates of dry fruits have also gone up,” the locals said.
“We have made all preparations for making this Eid memorable. Despite inflation, we will celebrate the festival with fervour”, said Major Farah Deeba, an army officer posted in Sangam city.
The weather was fairly supportive on Monday as mercury dipped by over 8 degrees Celsius. That is why the markets witnessed quite a rush.
The markets in Roshanbagh, Nakhas Kohna, Chowk, Civil Lines, Kotha Paracha and Katra were all crowded.
This year, a big market has been set up at Atala intersection to Noorulla road also.
-
A floating restaurant to come up near boat club in Prayagraj
Residents of Sangam city and tourists visiting Prayagraj will soon be able to enjoy delicious cuisines in a floating restaurant at the Prayagraj Boat Club located on the banks of Yamuna. Besides, there will also be a yoga centre at the club along with water sports facilities. Officials of the Prayagraj Development Authority have started making preparations for upgrading the facilities at the boat club. PDA has decided to come up with a floating restaurant.
-
DU at 100: The chamber where Bhagat Singh was confined
On April 8, 1929, Bhagat Singh and BK Dutt threw a bomb into Central Legislative Assembly in Delhi 'to make the deaf hear'. Bhagat Singh was pronounced guilty on June 12, 1929. From July onwards Bhagat Singh and others were also tried in the Lahore Conspiracy Case. Under a special tribunal, Bhagat Singh, Raj Guru and Sukhdev were pronounced guilty on October 7, 1930, and were hanged in Lahore on March 23, 1931.
-
DU at 100: Ramjas College took a university from the middle-class to the masses
Initially, only three main colleges existed in Delhi – St Stephen's, founded in the year 1881 and largely catering to the elite; Hindu College, formed in the year 1899 to incorporate the common masses, but one that ended up largely accommodating the rich middle-class until Ramjas college was formed in the year 1917.
-
DU at 100: The registrar’s office, where Mountbatten proposed to Edwina
The office of the Delhi University registrar in Viceregal Lodge has a plaque that records in the words of Lord Mountbatten a romantic moment. In February 1922, Edwina Ashley, a beautiful, young heiress was visiting her aunt at the Viceregal Lodge when she met and fell in love with the handsome lieutenant, Louis Mountbatten. Mountbatten proposed to her in the room, which is now the office of the Registrar.
-
Peak Bengaluru: Will your Swiggy order be delivered by drones?
Food delivery major Swiggy will now be using the help of drones of Chennai-based start-up Garuda Aerospace to deliver grocery packages as part of its Instamart feature in Bengaluru, news agency IANS reported. Garuda Aerospace's Founder and CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash told IANS, "This is a pilot project started by Swiggy. We plan to start the pilot during the first week of May."
