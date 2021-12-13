Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Prayagraj: ED attaches properties worth 8.14 cr of Atiq Ahmad, wife
others

Prayagraj: ED attaches properties worth 8.14 cr of Atiq Ahmad, wife

The ED initiated investigation under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after taking cognizance of several FIRs lodged against Atiq in different police stations, related to murder, extortion, cheating, forgery, land grabbing and crimes of similar nature
Atiq Ahmad (HT file)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 11:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday attached immovable and movable assets, consisting of land and money in several bank accounts worth 8.14 crore, belonging to mafia-turned politician Atiq Ahmad and his wife in connection with a money laundering case.

According to a press statement issued by ED, the agency initiated investigation under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after taking cognizance of several FIRs lodged against him in different police stations, related to murder, extortion, cheating, forgery, land grabbing and crimes of similar nature.

“During investigation under PMLA it was found that Atiq Ahmad through the criminal activities used to earn black money in cash and the same was deposited in several bank accounts of Atiq, his kin and close associates. It has been noticed by the ED that these funds are being credited in their accounts from various firms and companies of his aides. These funds have been further utilized for buying land in the name of his wife at the consideration price far below the government’s value,” the press statement said.

RELATED STORIES

“The ED has gathered data from IT department and other agencies related to the companies being run by Atiq’s aides. The agency is taking statements of the persons concerned and carrying out inquiry to ascertain the source of funds invested in these companies. Money trail of proceeds of crime is also being established,” reads the press statement.

“In this provisional attachment, land property situated at mauza Katka, Paragana Jhunsi, Tehsil Phulpur, in name of Shaista Parveen, wife of Atiq Ahmad has been attached. This was acquired by Atiq Ahmad for only 4.5 crore which is far below the government’s value of 6.86 crore. In addition, the ED has also attached bank account balance of 1.28 crore lying in 10 bank accounts of Atiq Ahmad and one account of Shaista Parveen.”

This was the first attachment by ED and further investigation was under progress, and more assets of Atiq Ahmad and his aides were likely to be attached in due course, said ED officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Inauguration Live
Miss Universe 2021
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
BWF World Championships 2021
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Wedding
Harnaaz Sandhu
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP