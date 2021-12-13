Prayagraj: ED attaches properties worth 8.14 cr of Atiq Ahmad, wife

Lucknow: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday attached immovable and movable assets, consisting of land and money in several bank accounts worth ₹8.14 crore, belonging to mafia-turned politician Atiq Ahmad and his wife in connection with a money laundering case.

According to a press statement issued by ED, the agency initiated investigation under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after taking cognizance of several FIRs lodged against him in different police stations, related to murder, extortion, cheating, forgery, land grabbing and crimes of similar nature.

“During investigation under PMLA it was found that Atiq Ahmad through the criminal activities used to earn black money in cash and the same was deposited in several bank accounts of Atiq, his kin and close associates. It has been noticed by the ED that these funds are being credited in their accounts from various firms and companies of his aides. These funds have been further utilized for buying land in the name of his wife at the consideration price far below the government’s value,” the press statement said.

“The ED has gathered data from IT department and other agencies related to the companies being run by Atiq’s aides. The agency is taking statements of the persons concerned and carrying out inquiry to ascertain the source of funds invested in these companies. Money trail of proceeds of crime is also being established,” reads the press statement.

“In this provisional attachment, land property situated at mauza Katka, Paragana Jhunsi, Tehsil Phulpur, in name of Shaista Parveen, wife of Atiq Ahmad has been attached. This was acquired by Atiq Ahmad for only ₹4.5 crore which is far below the government’s value of ₹6.86 crore. In addition, the ED has also attached bank account balance of ₹1.28 crore lying in 10 bank accounts of Atiq Ahmad and one account of Shaista Parveen.”

This was the first attachment by ED and further investigation was under progress, and more assets of Atiq Ahmad and his aides were likely to be attached in due course, said ED officials.