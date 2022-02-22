Prayagraj: IIIT-A director’s resignation turned down by President

PRAYAGRAJ Computer scientist Prof P Nagabhushan’s resignation letter for stepping down from the post of director of the prestigious Indian Institute of Information Technology-Allahabad (IIIT-A), a few months before his term ends, has been turned down by the President Ram Nath Kovind. He has been asked to continue on the post till April 2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prof Nagabhushan had taken over as the third regular director of IIIT-A on May 19, 2017 for a period of five years. His term is set to end on May 19, 2022. However, in January he had tendered his resignation from the post to union ministry for education asking that he may be relieved from the post by February 18, 2022.

Prof Nagabhushan’s resignation came after he was chosen as the new vice-chancellor of Vignan’s Foundation for Science, Technology and Research (deemed university), located near Guntur in Andhra Pradesh.

“A letter has been received by the chairman of the board of governors (BOG) of IIIT-A informing that I should continue to serve as the director of the institute till April 2 and after that I can be relieved any time. Following the letter, I will now continue on the post till that time,” said Prof Nagabhushan confirming the development.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the letter from the President, it is now expected that the new regular director of IIIT-A would get appointed by April as already the advertisement for the post has been issued by the Centre and even screening of applicants completed.

The search committee too is in place. Now interviews are expected to take of the short-listed candidates after which, the panel would send its recommendations to the union ministry of education in a sealed envelope followed by the appointment of the new director after the go ahead by the President.