Prayagraj: IIIT-A to reopen for students in phased manner from March 1

PRAYAGRAJ: The Indian Institute of Information Technology -Allahabad (IIIT-A) is gearing up to open in a full-fledged manner for students from March 1.

Director of IIIT-A, Prof P Nagabhushan, said that PhD, MTech and MBA students would start attending offline classes at Jhalwa campus from March 1. “The students who report to the campus will need to bring a letter of acceptance from their parents and will also need to execute an undertaking that they will not go back home till the end of the semester to ensure safety of the fellow students and their teachers,” he said.

Earlier, a meeting of admission assessment and award (AAA) section of IIIT-A was held wherein the members were apprised that in view of the state government’s order advising to open all academic institutions in full strength, IIIT-A will be opening its campus for the students from next month.

The pros and cons of the reopening were considered during the meeting and it was resolved that the students would be brought on campus in a phased manner and any immediate rush would be avoided.

The post graduate students would be given first preference, as they were considered to be more matured in abiding the Covid-19 related guidelines, while being on campus. From amongst the undergraduate students those who have some kind of resource constraint will be given higher preference over their peers.

“Only such students who are fully vaccinated, will be allowed on the campus, be it resource constrained student or someone else,” said an official.

“Everyone was unanimous to call the student on campus as soon as possible. Owing to the national character of the institute which has students from several states, it was imperative that any date for reopening of the campus and inviting the students on campus should be communicated giving at least 2-3 week time to them,” said an official.

The officials have also resolved that the time period for various academic assessments made especially for the Covid-19 period as per the academic calendar, would be taken into consideration so that the declared time schedules get disturbed minimally. Students would not be brought into any kind of panic mode.

It was decided that PhD, MTech and MBA, first and second year students will start attending offline classes at Jhalwa campus from March 1, 2022. For resource constrained BTech students, hostels will remain open from the same date while they will attend online classes from campus hostels till the classes are started in physical mode.

For rest of the BTech students, including BTech fourth year, hostels will reopen from April 18, 2022, for BTech third year from March 21, BTech second year from July 25 and BTech first year admitted in 2021 from April 12, informed the director.

There will be completely offline classes, he added.