Prayagraj: Kalpwasis at Magh Mela spreading message of social harmony, equality

PRAYAGRAJ: Thousands of Kalpwasis camping in the tents of their ‘Gurus’—the seers under whom they have taken diksha—are not only practicing their religious rituals but also showcasing the age-old tradition of social equality and harmony at the ongoing 47-day Magh Mela-2022 .

At the tents of seers, devotees from different castes and creeds are living a life of austerity and practising a tough lifestyle with a smile and bonhomie under the guidance of their guru during their month-long Kalpwas. Devotees are not only from upper castes, especially Bhramins, but also from scheduled castes (SC), scheduled tribes and other tribal communities from far-flung areas of the country.

For instance, two kalpwasis--Mangri Devi and Chandrakali Devi of Ghoorpur in Prayagraj, both belonging to SC community are camping with the upper castes in Acharya Nagar, absorbed in bhajan, worship and performing their month-long religious rituals. She says, “I have been doing Kalpavas for past 10 years and never had any problem or faced any sort of discrimination here.”

Similar sentiments were shared by two tribal women farmers of Sukma area of Chattisgarh district, Umri Devi, who belongs to Kol community, and Bhramari Devi, a Bhil. “It was because of the inspiration of Jagadguru Ghanshyamacharya that I felt this inclination towards spirituality and we never looked back after his blessings,” they said. Both of them are doing kalpavas for past eight years now.

Jagadguru Ghanshyamacharya, who is propagating Sanatan Dharma in tribal areas of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and other backward areas, says, “Due to being away from religion, people of tribal community, like Kol and Bhil society, join naxalites or terrorism. They are being shown the right path through religion and presently 10 tribals including Kols and Bhils are doing Kalpavas in this camp.”

Phula Devi, a resident of Gaughat in Prayagraj, makes a living by selling vegetables. She has been coming for Kalpavas for past five years. Worshiping and singing bhajans while being in the company of her guru ushered in peace and a sense of fulfilment in her life and her faith increased.

Likewise, Suhani Gautam of Gaddopur is pursuing her graduation. Her father is a daily wage labourer. At the same time, Umesh Chandra of Lucknow is another kalpwasi who serves the devotees with complete devotion as a volunteer in his camp.

About 40 people belonging to scheduled castes and tribes are doing Kalpavas in the presence of a seer Prabhuji. Om Namah Shivay, a religious organization, also runs Bhandara along with bhajan-worship in the organisation’s camp. The food prepared by them is consumed by the devotees along with the saints.

Prabhuji says, “Sanatan Dharma has no place for untouchability, discrimination, feeling of high and lows. The Mughal rulers broke our religious tradition and beliefs to divide the Sanatanis. At the same time, a vicious conspiracy was hatched to change the essence of religious texts. For this the expressions of Manu Smriti were changed. In order to unite Hindus and establish social harmony, equal rights and respect are given to people of all classes in Om Namah Shivay camp”.