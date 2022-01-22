Prayagraj: Kaushambi woman reunited with siblings after 25 years

PRAYAGRAJ: Around 25 years after getting separated from her family, a 53-year-old woman of Kaushambi district has been reunited with her siblings (who work in Bangalore) by a Chennai-based NGO—Udavum Karangal (Helping Hands). She will be arriving in Kaushambi on Wednesday.

Kusum, who endured an abusive marriage, psychiatric ailment and living on the streets of Chennai before being rescued in 1996, was nurtured back to her good health through medicines, counselling and personal care by volunteers of the NGO during the past years. They constantly tried to extract information from the woman about her family and the effort finally led to her being reunited with her siblings in Bangalore on January 19, 2022.

The woman, who has seven siblings including six brothers and one sister, was married to a local man in her early 20’s but unfortunately her husband died a couple of months after their marriage. Kusum had second marriage with Bhailal, a worker in a steel factory at Pune. However, the happiness of the married life was short lived as Kusum was often thrashed by her drunkard husband.

Offended by the repeated torture, she came back to her parents but under depression, she developed psychiatric problems and finally ran-off from her home at the age of 28 from her Basethi village in Kaushambi.

“She was later identified by a well-wisher of Udavum Karangal at Tambaram, a suburban city located in south of Chennai, who found Kusum lying on the streets and people teasing her. She was handed over to us in January 1996 and she was nurtured, given psychiatric treatment and is now in normal condition,” shared Pappa S Vidyaakar, founder of the NGO.

He further informed that Kusum responded well to the psychiatric treatment. After recovery, she started getting involved in various activities in the rehabilitation home at Thiruverkadu, a Western suburb of Chennai. However, she was always reluctant to divulge the details of her native place and said that she did not want to go back.

“After repeated counselling, she started giving vague details like her village name and name of her brothers. With these small details, a social worker, Y Srinivasa Rao, through Google found a school called Balamandir School, and spoke to one Mallick Chand who knew her family. Soon, we were able to contact Ramchand Yadav and Prakash Yadav, the two brothers of Kusum,” informed Vidyaakar.

The NGO arranged a WhatsApp video call between Kusum and her family and she was overjoyed. Later, Phoolchand Yadav, her other brother, was contacted in Bengaluru who came to Chennai to take her sister home to Kaushambi. “On meeting, the duo hugged each other and were in tears,” said the chairman of the NGO.