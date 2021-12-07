Prayagraj: Magh Mela-2022 to be held on a smaller scale due to Covid-19 scare

PRAYAGRAJ: The Magh Mela-2022, which is all set to begin from January 14/15 next year with the holy bathing of Makar Sankranti, may be held on a smaller scale than its previous editions due to the strict government measures to minimise the possible spread of coronavirus. However, Prayagraj Mela Authority (PMA) is determined to ensure that seers, pilgrims and devotees visiting the fair get best of the facilities, said officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the aim of better management of facilities, the PMA has entrusted the responsibilities to high-ranked officials this time around. In this process, perhaps for the first time an IAS official—Sheshmani Pandey—has been made the Mela Adhikari of the annual religious fair and administration is even mulling over a proposal for appointing SDM ranked officials for each sector of the tent city, informed a senior district administration official aware of the development.

The arrangements in Magh Mela 2022 are expected to be managed on the lines of Kumbh and Mahakumbh. “The need for senior officials to be placed as sector in-charge of the different sectors of the Magh Mela along with other department comes in wake of the fact that there is a dearth of senior officials in the PMA,” said the official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In past, barring Kumbh and Mahakumbh, a SDM ranked officer had been made the Mela Adhikari while gazetted officers used to overlook the sectors.

Now, as Paush Purnima, the day when the month long Kalpwas would begin on January 17, authorities have expedited the work pertaining to providing various facilities to the pilgrims coming for camping in the mela area.

Meanwhile, the Mela Adhikari inspected different ongoing preparatory works at the mela area on Monday. Works like construction of the pontoon bridge, levelling of ground and checking erosion of the banks are being taken up on high priority by the mela administration.

“We have ensured that the two important pontoon bridges will be completed by December 15 while the rest will be ready by December 31. Moreover, the uneven ground, besides the vast bank of river Ganga is being levelled so that seers and Kalpwasi gets ample land to put up their tents in Mela area,” said the Mela Adhikari, Shesh Mani Pandey.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}