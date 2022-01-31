Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Prayagraj: Man beheads nephew on suspicion of illicit relationship
Prayagraj: Man beheads nephew on suspicion of illicit relationship

The severed head and the torso of the youth were found hidden in hay late on Saturday night, say Prayagraj police
The accused and the witness are being questioned in this connection in Prayagraj. (Pic for representation)
Updated on Jan 31, 2022 01:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PRAYAGRAJ: A man beheaded his 18-year-old nephew on suspicion of having illicit relationship with a woman at Kosfara village under Koraon police station in trans-Yamuna area of the district, said police officials on Sunday.

The severed head and the torso of the youth were found hidden in hay late on Saturday night. Two persons, the accused and the witness, had been arrested and being questioned further in this connection, they said.

According to reports, a resident of Kosfara Kala, Amar Bahadur Dharkar’s son Anil, left home in the evening on January 27 but did not return home. His kin and villagers launched a search for him but to no avail. On Saturday evening, villagers found Anil’s mobile phone and his kin learned that he was last seen with a teenaged youth of the same village.

On the complaint of Anil’s kin, Koraon police lodged a case of abduction and detained the suspected teenage youth.

“During questioning, the youth told police that one Babulal who is the nephew of Anil killed him after offering him liquor. He then beheaded his head from the body, and hide them in the hay near the pond. A search was launched and police found the head and torso hidden at different spots,” informed senior superintendent of police (SP), trans-Yamuna, Saurabh Dixit.

Dixit said that Babulal and the teenage youth were being questioned further. “Investigations so far have revealed that the teenage youth witnessed the murder but did not inform anyone in the village. The accused is being questioned to ascertain the exact reasons behind the crime,” he added.

