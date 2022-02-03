Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Prayagraj: Man murdered over property dispute in trans-Ganga area
others

Prayagraj: Man murdered over property dispute in trans-Ganga area


Deceased Rambahadur Patel of Prayagraj used to sleep at the tube-well house for guarding his fields. (Pic for representation)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 01:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PRAYAGRAJ: A 40-year-old man was murdered in Ibrahimpur Lalgopalganj under Nawabganj police station limits in trans-Ganga area of the district late on Tuesday night. Body of the deceased was found in a pool of blood on Wednesday morning, police officials said.

Primary questioning from the kin revealed that the man was locked in a property dispute with some persons and further action would be taken after receiving a complaint from the kin of the deceased, they said.

According to reports, the deceased Rambahadur Patel used to sleep at the tube-well house for guarding his fields located around 100 metres away from his home. On Wednesday morning, his kin went to search for him when he did not return from the fields till late in the morning. The family members were shocked when they spotted Rambahadur’s body with deep injury marks on his head and face.

SP (trans-Ganga) Abhishek Agarwal reached the spot with heavy force and called forensic field unit for investigations.

“A wooden plank and a stick with blood stains were recovered from the spot and it is suspected that they were used in the crime by the assailants. The family members claimed that Rambahadur had an enmity with some persons over a property dispute,” he said.

The SP further said that action would be taken after receiving a complaint from the kin of the murdered man and findings of the postmortem examination.

