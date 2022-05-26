Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Prayagraj Mela Authority puts up boat price boards in Sangam area
others

Prayagraj Mela Authority puts up boat price boards in Sangam area

Now, the tourists coming to Sangam will not have to worry about being charged hefty rates for hiring boats from private boatmen
The rate board put up by the Prayagraj mela Authority near the Sangam area. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT PHOTO)
Published on May 26, 2022 10:19 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Now, the tourists coming to Sangam will not have to worry about being charged hefty rates for hiring boats from private boatmen.

The Prayagraj Mela Authority has started the work of putting up rate boards at various places around Sangam specifying the charges of the boats for hire. The fare of a boat to travel from Qila Ghat to Sangam has been fixed at 60, informed Sant Kumar, OSD, Prayagraj Mela Authority.

In the next phase, the plan is to now also introduce a token system for these boats, he added.

Though the boatmen’s union has not objected to the rate boards being put up but has expressed opposition to the token system being planned for the hiring of the boats.

The boatmen’s union on Wednesday lodged a protest against it by submitting a memorandum to the district administration. It argued that if the tourists and visitors do not come after taking the token, then the boatmen will suffer losses. So, the token system should not be implemented. However, the association has agreed that if the boatmen charge more than the prescribed rate from tourists and pilgrims, then the Daraganj police can take action against them.

RELATED STORIES

In the meeting of the Prayagraj Mela Authority held on May 5, it was decided by the officials that a token system for the hiring of boats would be implemented. After this, the officers of Prayagraj Mela Authority called a meeting of the boatmen association on May 23 and informed them about their intention.

“The members of the association had shared that around 5000 boatmen operate their boats in the entire district. If these 5000 boatmen operate strictly on the basis of tokens, then they would struggle to make a living,” informed Magan Nishad and Mahendra Nishad, both members of the association who were present in this meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP