Prayagraj Mela Authority puts up boat price boards in Sangam area
Now, the tourists coming to Sangam will not have to worry about being charged hefty rates for hiring boats from private boatmen.
The Prayagraj Mela Authority has started the work of putting up rate boards at various places around Sangam specifying the charges of the boats for hire. The fare of a boat to travel from Qila Ghat to Sangam has been fixed at ₹60, informed Sant Kumar, OSD, Prayagraj Mela Authority.
In the next phase, the plan is to now also introduce a token system for these boats, he added.
Though the boatmen’s union has not objected to the rate boards being put up but has expressed opposition to the token system being planned for the hiring of the boats.
The boatmen’s union on Wednesday lodged a protest against it by submitting a memorandum to the district administration. It argued that if the tourists and visitors do not come after taking the token, then the boatmen will suffer losses. So, the token system should not be implemented. However, the association has agreed that if the boatmen charge more than the prescribed rate from tourists and pilgrims, then the Daraganj police can take action against them.
In the meeting of the Prayagraj Mela Authority held on May 5, it was decided by the officials that a token system for the hiring of boats would be implemented. After this, the officers of Prayagraj Mela Authority called a meeting of the boatmen association on May 23 and informed them about their intention.
“The members of the association had shared that around 5000 boatmen operate their boats in the entire district. If these 5000 boatmen operate strictly on the basis of tokens, then they would struggle to make a living,” informed Magan Nishad and Mahendra Nishad, both members of the association who were present in this meeting.
-
Industry bodies laud U.P. Budget 2022-23
Several trade and industry bodies lauded the U.P. Budget 2022-23 with chairman, U.P. Chapter of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr Lalit Khaitan saying the budget was a step towards “Atmanirbhar” (self-reliant) Uttar Pradesh clearly providing every opportunity required for a sustainable economic momentum and growth. The Indo American Chamber of Commerce congratulated the Uttar Pradesh government on presenting a visionary budget.
-
Himachal cabinet gives nod to Mukhya Mantri Bal Suposhan Yojna
The state cabinet meeting held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur gave its nod to the Mukhya Mantri Bal Suposhan Yojna. The scheme will be implemented jointly by the Central and state governments, departments of women and child development, health and family welfare, elementary education and the National Health Mission. With the scheme, Himachal shall be able to improve the health parameters of NFHS-5 substantially in a time-bound manner.
-
Despite arrest of Kharwar gang members, Prayagraj police still on alert
Even after the arrest of members of Bihar-based Kharwar gang for their involvement in the recent multiple murders in Prayagraj, the district police are keeping strict vigil at deserted spots, especially around railway stations in trans-Ganga area, to prevent repeat of such crimes, a top police official said.
-
Two lieutenants of Uddhav Thackeray on ED radar
Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, Shiv Sena's two key leaders, who are involved in running the affairs in the civic body and making preparations for the polls, are on the radar of the Enforcement Directorate. The agency on Thursday raided seven properties of senior Sena leader and transport minister Anil Parab, who is close to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
-
Four killed as jeep rolls down gorge in Himachal’s Mandi district
Four people, including two cousins, were killed when their Tempo Trax pick-up jeep skidded off the road and fell into a 100-metre gorge at Khuhan in Seraj area of Mandi district late on Wednesday. Police identified the victims as driver Durga Dass 41, Khem Raj, 30, Bhupinder Singh, 36, and all natives of Balichowki area, 23, Saran Das. The bodies were taken to Mandi for autopsy.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics