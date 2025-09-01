Prayagraj Municipal Corporation extends deadline for 10% rebate on house, water tax till Sept 30

The Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) has extended the deadline for availing rebate on the payment of house tax and water tax for all buildings within its jurisdiction. Taxpayers can avail a 10% rebate on the current house tax and water tax if the payment is made by September 30, 2025. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to a communique issued by public relations office (PRO) of municipal corporation, house owners and tax payers residing within the limits of Prayagraj Municipal Corporation have been appealed to check the details details of their respective house tax and water tax bills, which are being made available through the Corporation’s official website www.allahabdmc.gov.in.

The corporation has urged all building owners to pay house tax and water tax for their residential properties, commercial establishments, government, and semi-government buildings through cash, cheque, online transfer, RTGS, POS machine, or QR code. Payments can also be made at the corporation’s zonal offices or through revenue inspectors and recovery staff. Taxpayers can avail a 10% rebate on the current house tax and water tax if the payment is made by September 30, 2025.

The public can also register complaints related to house tax and water tax at the Citizen Suvidha Kendra located at Municipal Corporation headquarters in Civil Lines area.

It is worth noting that the Corporation has already extended the deadline twice this year to provide taxpayers the benefit of a 10% rebate on the total payable tax amount.