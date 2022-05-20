Prayagraj Municipal Corporation seeks govt advice to hike wards from existing 80 to 110

In the backdrop of the state government issuing an order last year wherein every city having a population between 15 to 18 lakh is to have 100 wards for better infrastructure development, Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) was supposed to increase 20 more wards to its existing 80.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, now the PMC officials have sought fresh guidance from the state government to increase the number of additional wards from the proposed 20 to 30, which means the city could have 110 wards instead of proposed 100 while covering the extended areas of the city—if the state government gives it a go ahead.

PMC has pointed out that going by the population of the localities identified, at least 30 wards will need to be created based on the specified maximum population density that is to be maintained.

This request is based on the fact that according to the instructions of the government pertaining to adding 20 wards, the population of each ward would have been 22,000, whereas the population of the new wards is to be limited to a maximum of 15,000. Thus, instead of increasing the number of wards from the existing 80 to 100, the need is to hike it to 110.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“As per the instructions of the state government, we were to increase the number of wards from the existing 80 to 100. However, when the density of population is taken into consideration, there is substantial disparity and for this we have sought guidance from the state government to let us know how to move ahead,” said chief engineer of PMC Satish Kumar, one of the senior officials looking in to the restructuring of the wards.

A senior PMC official shared that population of new areas included in urban limits as per 2011 census was 4,50,000 and new wards are to be formed only in the areas included in the urban limits. On creating 20 wards in the new city limits, the average population of each ward was crossing 22,000. According to the mandate, the maximum population of any ward should not exceed 15,000, based on an earlier order which set this limit on the population.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Based on this order, PMC had started conducting survey of all the old wards of the city pertaining to population density. The problem arose only after the latest order for the formation of new wards came. At present there are 80 wards in 14 divisions of the PMC limits.