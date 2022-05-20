Prayagraj Municipal Corporation seeks govt advice to hike wards from existing 80 to 110
In the backdrop of the state government issuing an order last year wherein every city having a population between 15 to 18 lakh is to have 100 wards for better infrastructure development, Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) was supposed to increase 20 more wards to its existing 80.
However, now the PMC officials have sought fresh guidance from the state government to increase the number of additional wards from the proposed 20 to 30, which means the city could have 110 wards instead of proposed 100 while covering the extended areas of the city—if the state government gives it a go ahead.
PMC has pointed out that going by the population of the localities identified, at least 30 wards will need to be created based on the specified maximum population density that is to be maintained.
This request is based on the fact that according to the instructions of the government pertaining to adding 20 wards, the population of each ward would have been 22,000, whereas the population of the new wards is to be limited to a maximum of 15,000. Thus, instead of increasing the number of wards from the existing 80 to 100, the need is to hike it to 110.
“As per the instructions of the state government, we were to increase the number of wards from the existing 80 to 100. However, when the density of population is taken into consideration, there is substantial disparity and for this we have sought guidance from the state government to let us know how to move ahead,” said chief engineer of PMC Satish Kumar, one of the senior officials looking in to the restructuring of the wards.
A senior PMC official shared that population of new areas included in urban limits as per 2011 census was 4,50,000 and new wards are to be formed only in the areas included in the urban limits. On creating 20 wards in the new city limits, the average population of each ward was crossing 22,000. According to the mandate, the maximum population of any ward should not exceed 15,000, based on an earlier order which set this limit on the population.
Based on this order, PMC had started conducting survey of all the old wards of the city pertaining to population density. The problem arose only after the latest order for the formation of new wards came. At present there are 80 wards in 14 divisions of the PMC limits.
Ruby Hall Clinic kidney transplant ‘malpractices’ probe handed over to crime branch
PUNE The Pune police have transferred the kidney transplant malpractice case involving Ruby Hall Clinic to the crime branch unit on Thursday. After the FIR was registered last week based on the order from a court, the case was being probed by the Koregaon Park police station. The FIR names 15 persons, and the police so far have arrested two middlemen Ravi Rodge (41) and Abhijit Gathne (36), both residents of Pune.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh to meet BJP workers in Pune today
Defence minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajnath Singh will address party workers in the city on Friday (May 20). The party's city unit president, Jagdish Mulik, has organised the meet at Aashirwad Palace, Tingrenagar. With civic elections slated in the coming months, many in political circles see the visit of central ministers and senior BJP leaders to the city as the start of BJP's poll preparations.
IISER undertakes teachers’ training to encourage innovation at student level
PUNE A 10-day teachers' development workshop, under the iRISE (Inspiring India in Research, Innovation and STEM Education) programme, is currently underway at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune. The phase 2 batch was inaugurated on Thursday by professor Jayant Udagonkar, director, IISER Pune; and Vishal Solanki, DDG and director of, YASHADA. During the 10-day workshop, teachers will be introduced to concepts of STEM education, process innovation, and cascade training modules.
‘New Maruti plant in Kharkhoda to make 1 million cars by 2028’
Maruti Suzuki's car plant in Kharkhoda will aim to achieve full production capacity of 1 million cars per annum in 2028, chairman of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, RC Bhargava, said on Friday at a press conference on the sidelines of the land agreement signed between Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure (HSIIDC) and MSIL to set up car and motorcycle plants at IMT Kharkhoda. He added that the Gurugram plant will continue production until then.
Robots serve food to diners at recently opened Noida restaurant
Robots serving food at a restaurant may look like a scene straight out of a sci-fi film but it has been made a reality at a recently opened eatery in Noida's Sector 104. Run by Jaipur-based firm TLC Hospitality, which opened the first branch of the eatery in Jaipur in 2019, the restaurant serves various cuisines and is being touted as Noida's first robot-assisted restaurant.
