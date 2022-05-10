Prayagraj Nagar Nigam goes on a renaming spree

Following a meeting of Prayagraj Nagar Nigam (PNN) House, many crossings, localities and places in Sangam city have been renamed after famous personalities, including poets, freedom fighters and political leaders.

The Naini area that houses the bulk of industries, plants and factories of the district will now be known as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Nagar, after the late Prime Minister while the Prayagraj airport will now be Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay airport.

A proposal to name Naini as Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Nagar was sent to the government by Allahabad MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi. The government later forwarded Joshi’s proposal to the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation. The proposal was, however, turned down by the committee which said that the city already has a market, park, school and square named after Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna. The committee suggested renaming Naini after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and the proposal was unanimously approved on Monday.

Similarly, there was a discussion on renaming Prayagraj Airport after Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya or Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. The House was informed that there is already a road and an intersection named after Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya. Therefore, it was unanimously decided to name the airport Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Airport.

Likewise, the leprosy crossing at Naini will now be known as Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chauraha and the road near Lukerganj fish market was renamed freedom fighter ‘Dudhnath Nagar Marg’.

Similarly, the Nagar Nigam Sadan has decided that the Balson crossing would now be known as ‘Rishi Bhardwaj crossing’, and likewise, it has been decided to name Kohli Dhaba crossing near Kabir Mandir in Preetam Nagar would be renamed ‘Janakavi Kailash Gautam Chauraha’. Tikona Park in Shivkuti would be renamed ‘Shaheed Ambuj Singh Park’.

Similarly, the name of the Alopibagh flyover will now be ‘Shaheed Roshan Singh Setu’, while the Beniganj-Kareli road has been named ‘Sardar Kishan Singh Marg’.

Mayor Abhilasha Gupta Nandi confirmed these developments and said that soon the city would also have three pink markets for the women. The women members associated with self-help groups would be able to sell their products in these markets. It was also decided to take action against those who let their cattle roam on the roads. The Nagar Nigam would return the seized cattle the first three times after payment of fines levied. After that, the cattle will be seized permanently, and the offender will also have to face police action.

