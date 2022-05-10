Prayagraj Nagar Nigam goes on a renaming spree
Following a meeting of Prayagraj Nagar Nigam (PNN) House, many crossings, localities and places in Sangam city have been renamed after famous personalities, including poets, freedom fighters and political leaders.
The Naini area that houses the bulk of industries, plants and factories of the district will now be known as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Nagar, after the late Prime Minister while the Prayagraj airport will now be Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay airport.
A proposal to name Naini as Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Nagar was sent to the government by Allahabad MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi. The government later forwarded Joshi’s proposal to the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation. The proposal was, however, turned down by the committee which said that the city already has a market, park, school and square named after Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna. The committee suggested renaming Naini after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and the proposal was unanimously approved on Monday.
Similarly, there was a discussion on renaming Prayagraj Airport after Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya or Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. The House was informed that there is already a road and an intersection named after Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya. Therefore, it was unanimously decided to name the airport Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Airport.
Likewise, the leprosy crossing at Naini will now be known as Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chauraha and the road near Lukerganj fish market was renamed freedom fighter ‘Dudhnath Nagar Marg’.
Similarly, the Nagar Nigam Sadan has decided that the Balson crossing would now be known as ‘Rishi Bhardwaj crossing’, and likewise, it has been decided to name Kohli Dhaba crossing near Kabir Mandir in Preetam Nagar would be renamed ‘Janakavi Kailash Gautam Chauraha’. Tikona Park in Shivkuti would be renamed ‘Shaheed Ambuj Singh Park’.
Similarly, the name of the Alopibagh flyover will now be ‘Shaheed Roshan Singh Setu’, while the Beniganj-Kareli road has been named ‘Sardar Kishan Singh Marg’.
Mayor Abhilasha Gupta Nandi confirmed these developments and said that soon the city would also have three pink markets for the women. The women members associated with self-help groups would be able to sell their products in these markets. It was also decided to take action against those who let their cattle roam on the roads. The Nagar Nigam would return the seized cattle the first three times after payment of fines levied. After that, the cattle will be seized permanently, and the offender will also have to face police action.
-
Govt to look into “unfair practices” of Ola and Uber
As voices of dissent grow among the public against India's two biggest ride-hailing apps Ola and Uber over a few alleged unfair practices, the government announced today that it is all set to meet the cab aggregators and quiz them over the issues. Demand for the apps is growing everyday as more and more people shift to working from office in Bengaluru. However, a range of different issues is hitting supply from back end.
-
‘I fell in a drain with chest-deep water,’ Kannada Singer slams BBMP for injury
Bengaluru's pothole menace and other civic apathy have one more victim, Kannada singer Ajay Warrior has broken his leg after he fell into an open gutter because authorities had failed to replace the cement slab covering the drain hole. The accident has left him with several stitches on his leg and multiple bruises. Tragedies continue Only two days back, Kannada television actress, Sunethra Pandit met with an accident due to an unscientific bump in Bengaluru.
-
H D Kumaraswamy: BJP & Congress want to "finish off" JD(S)
Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday alleged that both the BJP and Congress are luring Kumaraswamy's party leaders from old Mysuru region, where his party JD(S) has a strong presence, with an aim to "finish off" the regional outfit, and said that they won't be successful. Congress has been the regional party's arch rivals in the region. "If this regional party remains, this state has a future...." he said.
-
Need more time to respond, Jharkhand CM Soren tells EC on disqualification plea
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren has asked the Election Commission for more time to respond to its notice on a reference that he was liable to be disqualified from the assembly because of a stone quarrying lease in his name last year, the state's ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha said on Tuesday. JMM legislator Sudivya Kumar said Hemant Soren had been caught up with his mother's treatment in Hyderabad.
-
Bypolls for 7 vacant Karnataka Legislative Council seats on June 3
Biennial Election to the Karnataka Legislative Council by the members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) will be held on June 3, the Election Commission of India said on Tuesday. The election is necessitated as the term of office of 7 members is going to expire on June 14. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is May 27. The halfway mark in the 75-member Legislative Council is 38.
