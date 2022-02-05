Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Prayagraj: NCR mulls innovative ideas to hike loading, earnings
others

Prayagraj: NCR mulls innovative ideas to hike loading, earnings

The NCR is all geared up to maximise loading for which all operating and commercial officers of headquarters attended the session
In NCR, a total of 15.49 million tonnes of cargo was loaded during the period from April to January . (Ht file)
Updated on Feb 05, 2022 12:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PRAYAGRAJ: A brain storming session, convened by principal chief commercial manager (PCCM) of North Central Railways (NCR) S Kapil, was held at NCR headquarters to increase loading and earnings in the zone. This session was aimed at inviting more innovative ideas towards improving loading, said NCR officials.

With last two months remaining in the ongoing financial year, the NCR is all geared up to maximise loading for which all operating and commercial officers of headquarters attended the session, they added.

During the session, it was informed that NCR has registered a growth of 8.8 % in its originating freight loading this January as compared to January 2021. During January 2022, NCR loaded 1.72 metric tonne of cargo while attracting the revenue of 181.3 crore. In January 2021, NCR loaded 1.58 mt while attracting originating freight revenue of 175.48 crore.

Chief public relation officer of NCR, Shivam Sharma informed that a total of 15.49 million tonnes of cargo was loaded during the period from April to January (of the current financial year) against a loading of 13.39 million tonnes during the corresponding period of last financial year.

Revenue earned out of this outward loading during this period comes out to be 1599.92 crores. The growth in revenue terms during the financial year comes to be around 12% as compared to the corresponding period of previous year.

Meanwhile, principal chief operations manager (PCOM) Biplav Kumar lauded the efforts of business development units of headquarter and the divisions for their proactive roles in attracting new traffic for NCR.

