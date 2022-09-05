Prayagraj: North Central Railway runs 2.7 km long freight train for loading coal
Giving a boost to freight mobility and aiming to expedite the movement of coal rakes, North Central Railway (NCR), in a first for it, formed a long haul of four empty BOXN (bogie open high-sided) rakes from Chunar on Saturday evening.
Named ‘Pinaka’, the long haul consisted of a total of whopping 232 wagons (58 wagons per part) and four brake vans making it 2.7km long. It was formed at Chunar by clubbing four empty BOXN rakes with the leading part having WAG9 (a class of 25 kV AC electric locomotives) multiple-unit locomotive while the rest three parts had their locomotives, informed the chief public relation officer (CPRO) of NCR Shivam Sharma.
Usually, the long haul trains are run by clubbing two trains. However, in view of expediting the freight movement, especially coal, long hauls of three or more trains have been formed on a trial basis, he shared.
In August, 36 long hauls of two trains and four Triagni (a long haul of 3 empty BOXN rakes) were formed by the Prayagraj Division of NCR at Chunar. These long hauls of empty BOXN rakes are handed over to ECR for loading at various coal loading sites, CPRO said.
The main aim of these long haul trains is to increase the line capacity.
Since the Chunar-Chopan section is a single-line section at present and it also serves as the trunk route for coal movement as maximum coal loading is taking place in northern coal fields (NCL), the idea of running long haul trains has been executed to increase the mobility of coal rakes without affecting the punctuality of coaching trains, NCR officials said.
Pinaka departed from Chunar at 6.20 pm on Saturday and was handed over to East Central Railway at Chopan. Two BOXN were placed at Shakti Nagar siding and two others were placed at Krishanshilla siding, they added.
Long hauls of two trains have traditionally been made in NCR from locations like Tundla, Khurja, Jhansi and Baad (near Mathura). These trials will be continued regularly, the officials said.
Prayagraj: Notorious gangster injured in police encounter
Notorious gangster carrying a reward of Rs 25000 on Nanka's arrest was injured in an encounter with a police team late Saturday night in the Hathigawa area of Pratapgarh. The injured gangster, identified as Ram Singh aka Nanka Yadav, has been admitted to SRN hospital for treatment, police said. The police team tried to intercept the gangster, but he opened fire. Nanka has created terror in two districts and was wanted for the gangster act.
10 injured as Nihangs clash with Radha Soami sect followers over cattle grazing
A violent clash between Nihangs and Radha Soami sect followers at Dera Radha Soami Satsang Beas left 10, including police personnel, injured on Sunday evening. The dispute started over the grazing of cows belonging to Nihangs on the land of Dera in Beas, situated around 40km from the district headquarters on national highway-1. The police resorted to a mild cane charge to disperse Nihangs and Dera followers.
Yogi Adityanath asks officials to speed up construction of medical college in Bijnor
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inspected construction work of the Mahatma Vidur Medical College in Bijnor and performed Ganesh puja inside the premises. Yogi Adityanath, who visited the construction site on the second day of his Bijnor visit, directed officials to speed up the work and complete it on time. Officials told him that construction would be completed in January 2023. He reviewed the progress of development projects in the district.
Female univ student’s suicide: Students stage sit-in, demand SIT probe
Students of a local university on Sunday staged protest on the campus following suicide committed by a differently abled girl student inside the hostel the previous night. The students demanded the formation of a Special Investigation Team under the chairmanship of former Supreme Court judge to probe the case. They further demanded immediate compensation and government job for one of the members of the victim girl's family.
Sampling to go up, new FSDA labs in 12 divisions soon
LUCKNOW: Sampling and testing of food items and medicines in the state would be increased soon. Construction of Food Safety and Drug Administration labs was underway in 12 divisions at a cost of Rs 934 crore, said a press statement from the state government. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the FSDA to increase the annual collection of samples of medicines for testing to 20,000.
