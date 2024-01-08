Prayagraj: PDA to construct flats on land freed from Atiq Ahmed

The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) will construct 500 flats in the Naini, Jhunsi and Jhalwa areas, on lands freed from slain Mafia politician Atiq Ahmed. The district administration owns the lands now and PDA will request the transfer to it for the construction of flats soon. A letter has been forwarded to the district administration in this connection, PDA officials said. Atiq Ahmed, his brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf, relatives and henchmen had illegally grabbed government and private lands on prime locations at Kareli, Kasari Masari, Chakia, Jhalwa, Sulem Sarai, Katuhla Gauspur, Peepalgaon, Jhunsi, Naini and even at many places in city areas. (HT FILE )

Once the lands are transferred, PDA will start the process for the construction of flats, officials said adding that 100 flats will be constructed in Naini, and 150 flats in Jhunsi while 250 flats will come up at Jhalwa.

Last year, PDA constructed 76 flats for the poor, under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, on the land freed from Atiq while he was still alive. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had given the keys to the flats to beneficiaries.

Officials informed that Atiq had grabbed over 20 bighas of land which were registered in government records as Nazul and state land. The lands at Naini, Jhunsi and Jhalwa were freed from illegal occupation during the drive launched against mafia elements.

The PDA officials have sent a proposal for the construction of flats on the lands under Pradhanmantri Awas Yojna.

During investigations, it came to the fore that many of the properties of the mafia belonged to Nagar Nigam, state land, Waqf Board and other departments.

On many lands, Atiq’s aides carried out plotting and even constructed houses. During the last few years, PDA has demolished illegal constructions of Atiq and his aides worth several hundred crores. Moreover, PDA is launching continuous drives against the illegal real estate business of Atiq’s kin and aides.

PDA vice chairman Arvind Kumar Chauhan said PDA is planning to construct flats on lands freed from mafias. A letter has been forwarded to the district administration for the transfer of the attached land to PDA, he added.