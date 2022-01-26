Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Prayagraj police on the heels of missing history-sheeters

During investigations, police found that 270 history-sheeters in the district are missing. It is suspected that they have left their homes fearing police action ahead of the polls.
Photo for representation only (HT File Photo)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 01:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

The Prayagraj police has launched a massive drive against possible trouble-makers who may cause a disturbance during the upcoming assembly elections. Such elements are being identified and precautionary measures are being taken against them.

During investigations, police found that 270 history-sheeters in the district are missing. It is suspected that they have left their homes fearing police action ahead of the polls. However, the police is in no mood to spare them and has intensified its search for them. Police teams are questioning their kin and aides to find possible places where they may have taken shelter. Police teams are also taking the help of Trinetra App for identification of history-sheeters and other criminals.

According to police records, at least 2,071 history-sheeters were identified in the district out of whom 103 died. On the instructions of senior police officials, police is verifying their details and action is being taken against them on the basis of their present criminal activities.

Under the drive, Gangsters’ Act has been slapped against 20 history-sheeters while history-sheets of many, including some members of solver gangs, have also been opened by the Shivkuti police. The police has till now sent 239 history-sheeters to jail and action has been taken under section 107/16 against 857 possible trouble-makers and they have been asked to submit bonds. Action has been taken against 504 history-sheeters under section 110 g while Gunda Act has been imposed on 76 criminals and soon they will be externed.

SSP Ajay Kumar said besides action against possible trouble-makers and mischievous elements, police teams are also preparing a list of illegal liquor smugglers, drug peddlers and persons involved in other illegal activities. After verification of their present activities, action will be ensured against them, he added.

