Prayagraj region: Congress fields Sanjay Tiwari from Pratappur, Abdul Wahid from Raniganj

PRAYAGRAJ: Congress declared candidates for two more seats in Prayagraj region comprising the districts of Prayagraj, Pratapgarh and Kaushambi on Sunday. The party has included former student leader Sanjay Tiwari as its candidate from Prayagraj’s Pratappur seat and Maulana Abdul Wahid from Pratapgarh’s Raniganj seat in its fourth list for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections-2022.

With these new candidates, Congress has so far fielded candidates from 11 seats of the region and is expected to announce the remaining names in its fifth and final list soon. Out of the 22 assembly seats of the three districts of Prayagraj region, Prayagraj is the largest in terms of its 12 assembly seats, Pratapgrah is next with seven assembly seats followed by Kaushambi with three assembly seats.

Sanjay Tiwari had contested the 2012 assembly elections from Pratappur seat as a Trinamool Congress candidate. Due to the alliance between SP and Congress in 2017 elections, Sanjay had failed to get a ticket following the seat sharing agreement.

He was the president of the Allahabad University Unit of NSUI in 1990 after which NSUI made him its city unit president in 1992. In 1995-96, he was the General Secretary of the Allahabad University Students Union while in 2003-04, he was the president of the Allahabad University Students’ Union.

Congress in Prayagraj has so far announced five candidates including Durgesh Pandey from Phaphamau, Alpana Nishad from Allahabad South seat, Manju Sant from Bara (SC) assembly seat and Anugrah Narain Singh from Allahabad North seat.

In Pratpgarh, besides Maulana Abdul Wahid from Raniganj seat, the Congress has so far fielded present Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Aradhana Mishra from the Rampur Khas, Beena Rani from Babaganj (SC) seat, Neeraj Tripathi from Pratapgarh (Sadar) and Sunita Singh Patel from Patti.

The party had earlier also announced Arun Kumar Vidyarthi as its candidate from Manjhanpur (SC) constituency of Kaushambi district of the region.