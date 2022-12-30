Prayagraj set to become cement manufacturing hub

The region of Prayagraj is on the path of becoming a cement manufacturing hub soon. The district, which already has two cement manufacturing plants, is all set to get another three, informed officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The three cement plants are set to come up in the Shankragarh area where the land has been identified for the plants to be set up by three separate private firms, they added.

Presently, the district has two such plants in operation. This includes a cement blending plant of 6.6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of Jaypee Group at Sadwa and another of Ulta Tech Cement that has a 2MTPA plant at Bara.

But now making use of the state government’s thrust to incite investments in Uttar Pradesh, JK Cement Ltd one of India’s leading manufacturers of grey cement and one of the leading white cement manufacturers in the world along with KJS cement and Eco cement Ltd have also kick-started the process of setting up plants in the Trans-Yamuna region of Prayagraj.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed with the company. The firm will be setting up a clinker grinding unit having a capacity of 2.50 MTPA with an investment of ₹400 crore in the Bara area. The firm is already in the process of purchasing land,” said a senior official of the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA).

He said that all support is being extended to help firms invest in the region in accordance with the state government’s policies.

Similarly, KJS Cement has kick-started the process of setting up a 2 MTPA plant in Meja while Eco Cement Ltd too has begun the process of setting up a 4 MTPA clinker grinding plant at Lakhanpur at Bara over 25.829 hectares of land.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All three new players have also applied to the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) seeking no-objection certificates for setting up plants at the identified sites.

“We had sought objections to setting up plants. There is no opposition to the projects from the locals. Now the three firms would need to attain environmental clearances before setting up the plants,” said RK Singh, regional officer, UPPCB, Prayagraj.