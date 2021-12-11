Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Prayagraj: Shelter home girl escapes from school

Published on Dec 11, 2021 12:09 AM IST
PRAYAGRAJ: A 17-year-old inmate of a girls’ shelter home at Khuldabad escaped from a nearby intermediate college where she had gone to attend classes, police said. Shelter home authorities had lodged an FIR in this connection and efforts were on to trace the girl, they said.

According to reports, the girl, a resident of Hawda in West Bengal, was brought to the girls’ shelter home at Khuldabad in July 2018. She was admitted to Khalsa Girls’ Intermediate College and was a student of class five. On Thursday, the girl had gone to attend classes and was escorted by homeguard Shanti Devi. In the afternoon, the homeguard went to the school to take her back. However, she was shocked to learn that the girl had escaped before the school was over.

Circle officer Satyendra Tiwari said, “An FIR has been lodged and efforts are being made to trace the girl. The woman homeguard will be questioned in this connection.”

It is worth mentioning that many teenage boys and girls have recently escaped from shelter homes in the city. Concerned authorities have written a letter to the SSP demanding adequate security at shelter homes.

