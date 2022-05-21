Prayagraj SSP announces cash reward on arrest of Jackie gang members
SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar announced a reward of ₹25,000 each on three absconding members of notorious Jackie gang along with the person who was sheltering them at his house in Naini area recently.
The gang members also include Jackie’s maternal grandmother who trained him to commit thefts at marriages and functions.
SSP Ajay Kumar said ₹25,000 cash reward has been announced on arrest of one Pankaj Singh, the infamous betting racket kingpin of the district. A native of Chitrakoot, Pankaj Singh has half a dozen cases lodged against him. He gave his house on rent to Jackie gang members and used to take commission on every theft they committed.
Moreover, reward has also been declared on three other members of the gang Rajendra Kumar, his wife Sangeeta and Jackie’s maternal grandmother Beena Bai.
Beena Bai who is the grandmother of Jackie, has taught Jackie her ‘skills’ of the trade, SSP added.
Two days back, the Civil Lines police and the Crime Branch had arrested five of members of the Jackie gang involved in theft at an engagement function of the nephew of a High Court Judge at hotel Kanha Shyam in Civil Lines area. Stolen cash and valuables were recovered from them.
-
Three held for intruding into army area, clicking photos in Ludhiana
Ludhiana: Three men were nabbed after they intruded into the army area and clicked photos and made videos using their mobile phones in Ludhiana's Sidhwan Bet. The army handed over the trio to police. The Sidhwan Bet police have registered an FIR against Harpreet Singh, Ashdeep Singh of Salempur village in Ludhiana and Rajan Kumar of Bihar. When they were recording videos using their smartphones, armymen nabbed them. The police are scanning their mobile phones.
-
After HC orders, govt transfers Hoshiarpur civil surgeon, medical officer
Hoshiarpur: On the orders of the Punjab and Haryana high court, the state health department has shifted two medical officers out of the district as they had been constantly fighting legal and administrative battles against each other. The government has transferred district health officer Lakhvir Singh, who was given additional charge of civil surgeon only a few days ago, to Gurdaspur, and medical officer Parminder Singh to Pathankot.
-
Warring questions logic behind converting Sewa Kendras into ‘mohalla clinics’
Chandigarh : Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday questioned the Aam Aadmi Party government's logic in converting the 'Sewa Kendras' (service centres) into “mohalla clinics” when there was already a huge medical infrastructure existing in the state. Warring advised chief minister Bhagwant Mann that instead of parroting what he is told by his masters sitting in Delhi, he should work on Punjab's own model.
-
From PPCC chief to Patiala jail inmate: Spectacular rise and fall of Sidhu in 10 months
Patiala: From being appointed as the Punjab Congress chief to losing assembly elections and being asked to step down and now facing a year's jail term in the 1988 road rage case, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu's luck has behaved with severe volatility from meteoric rise to a steep fall. In the last 10 months, Sidhu not only lost his post as the state Congress chief, but also his political clout.
-
It is a planning disaster, says Supreme Court on illegal construction in Delhi
NEW DELHI:The Supreme Court on Friday said that what has occurred in Delhi over the years is a “planning disaster” and rued how single plot houses have been converted into multi-storeyed buildings with authorities looking the other way to such illegalities.
