Prayagraj SSP announces cash reward on arrest of Jackie gang members

SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar announced a reward of ₹25,000 each on three absconding members of notorious Jackie gang along with the person who was sheltering them at his house in Naini area recently.

The gang members also include Jackie’s maternal grandmother who trained him to commit thefts at marriages and functions.

SSP Ajay Kumar said ₹25,000 cash reward has been announced on arrest of one Pankaj Singh, the infamous betting racket kingpin of the district. A native of Chitrakoot, Pankaj Singh has half a dozen cases lodged against him. He gave his house on rent to Jackie gang members and used to take commission on every theft they committed.

Moreover, reward has also been declared on three other members of the gang Rajendra Kumar, his wife Sangeeta and Jackie’s maternal grandmother Beena Bai.

Beena Bai who is the grandmother of Jackie, has taught Jackie her ‘skills’ of the trade, SSP added.

Two days back, the Civil Lines police and the Crime Branch had arrested five of members of the Jackie gang involved in theft at an engagement function of the nephew of a High Court Judge at hotel Kanha Shyam in Civil Lines area. Stolen cash and valuables were recovered from them.