Prayagraj SSP mingles with public to get first-hand feedback on law and order

In a bid to observe law and order situation and get first-hand opinion of public regarding cops and their working, SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar is visiting parks and other public places these days and interacting with common people.

He is also motivating youths for doing well in studies during such visits.

The senior cop is visiting parks and places where morning walkers arrive in large numbers. Keeping his security personnel at a distance, the SSP interacts with people from all walks of life including retired officials, youths and students without revealing his identity.

He said visiting parks in plain clothes and without security personnel was a part of ‘Mission Shakti’ campaign. “A large number of women and girls arrive at parks and other places for morning walk, exercise etc. They feel unsafe and awkward if anti-social elements and miscreants stalk or stare at them. The visit was basically aimed to observe on ground situation of anti-Romeo drives and ensure women safety. The initiative will also instil fear among miscreants if cops in plain clothes will take action in such incidents,” he said.

“During my visit to Tapowan Park in cantonment area on Sunday, I interacted with a railway official, a retired BSNL official and a mathematics teacher while they were practising Yoga. Without revealing my identity, I spoke to them and took feedback on law and order,” he said.

“I spotted two students, Abhishek Kumar and Hariom Maurya, and interacted with them as any other visitor to the park. At first they gave negative response over too much questioning, but then they showed interest when I told them that I have been an engineering student. They showed more interest after learning that I appeared in UPSC examinations and was successful. After knowing that they were interacting with SSP Prayagraj, they asked for a group photograph with me and asked me questions and strategy on how to prepare for competitive examinations and focus on their studies,” said the SSP.

He said he visited Cariappa Road on Monday and interacted with many morning walkers there. Such visits to parks in different parts of the city will continue in coming days, he added.