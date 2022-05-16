Prayagraj SSP mingles with public to get first-hand feedback on law and order
In a bid to observe law and order situation and get first-hand opinion of public regarding cops and their working, SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar is visiting parks and other public places these days and interacting with common people.
He is also motivating youths for doing well in studies during such visits.
The senior cop is visiting parks and places where morning walkers arrive in large numbers. Keeping his security personnel at a distance, the SSP interacts with people from all walks of life including retired officials, youths and students without revealing his identity.
He said visiting parks in plain clothes and without security personnel was a part of ‘Mission Shakti’ campaign. “A large number of women and girls arrive at parks and other places for morning walk, exercise etc. They feel unsafe and awkward if anti-social elements and miscreants stalk or stare at them. The visit was basically aimed to observe on ground situation of anti-Romeo drives and ensure women safety. The initiative will also instil fear among miscreants if cops in plain clothes will take action in such incidents,” he said.
“During my visit to Tapowan Park in cantonment area on Sunday, I interacted with a railway official, a retired BSNL official and a mathematics teacher while they were practising Yoga. Without revealing my identity, I spoke to them and took feedback on law and order,” he said.
“I spotted two students, Abhishek Kumar and Hariom Maurya, and interacted with them as any other visitor to the park. At first they gave negative response over too much questioning, but then they showed interest when I told them that I have been an engineering student. They showed more interest after learning that I appeared in UPSC examinations and was successful. After knowing that they were interacting with SSP Prayagraj, they asked for a group photograph with me and asked me questions and strategy on how to prepare for competitive examinations and focus on their studies,” said the SSP.
He said he visited Cariappa Road on Monday and interacted with many morning walkers there. Such visits to parks in different parts of the city will continue in coming days, he added.
-
At 40.8 degrees Celsius, Pune sees warmest day of May 2022
Pune reported the warmest day of May this year as Shivajinagar recorded day temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius, 4.1 degrees warmer than normal, on Monday. Along with Shivajinagar, Lohegaon reported day temperature at 40.5 degrees Celsius, which was also 3.5 degrees warmer than normal, on Monday. On Sunday, parts of Vidarbha reported heatwave-like conditions. The highest maximum temperature reported across Maharashtra on Monday was at 44.1 degrees Celsius at Akola in Vidarbha.
-
Over 500 volunteers participate in 63rd Yoga Mahotsav at Nehru Rose Garden in Ludhiana
To promote and publicise different dimensions of yoga and its benefits, ministry of Ayush, Government of India, celebrated its 63rd Yoga Mahotsav on Monday in association with its certification body— PQMS Quality Services Private Ltd— at Nehru Rose Garden. Yoga Mahotsav is being celebrated in 100 cities for 100 days through 100 institutions. It started on March 13 and will conclude on June 21, the International Day of Yoga.
-
BMC to restore 200-year-old Khotachiwadi neighbourhood with its heritage charm
To preserve the unique identity and the heritage of 200-year-old precinct Khotachiwadi, known for its picturesque old-Portuguese style architecture in Girgaon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is all set to give the neighbourhood a charming makeover. The project is in its nascent stage and is still being conceptualised by the civic body, which has roped in Khaki Heritage Foundation as the conservation partner.
-
BJP, NCP workers face-off during Smriti Irani’s Pune visit
Party workers from the BJP and NCP had a face-off at Balgandharva auditorium on Monday, where union cabinet minister Smriti Irani was attending a book release event. The NCP women wing members entered the auditorium when Irani was to attend the function. The BJP activists then asked them to leave, leading to fracas. The NCP city unit claimed that one of their party office bearers was allegedly assaulted by BJP workers. The BJP denied allegations.
-
Ludhiana | Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival: Eknoor Academy, Kila Raipur register victories on Day 4
While Rampur Channa Centre and Eknoor Academy registered victory in the sub-junior category, Kila Raipur and Friends Club Roomi won their respective senior category matches on Day 4 of the Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar village in Ludhiana on Monday. These teams have now qualified for the quarter-finals.
