Prayagraj: Three more FIRs against Shine City officials

PRAYAGRAJ: Civil Lines police have registered three more cases against Shine City’s director Rashid Naseem and others involved in duping hundreds of people across the country. The fresh cases have been registered on the instructions of the court.

The company’s director Rashid Naseem is in Dubai and the state government has declared a reward of ₹5 lakh on his arrest. While Rashid’s brother Asif and others have been arrested, CBI is trying to extradite him from Dubai.

A resident of Meja area and retired bank employee, Somnath Sharma, has lodged FIR against Rashid Naseem, Asif and Saba Fatima alleging that they took ₹38 lakh cash from him on pretext of investments in real estate. They also took ₹30 lakh from retired army man Kripal Singh and ₹18 lakh from lawyer Mukesh Chandra.

In the other case registered against the company, Kalindipuram resident Yogendra Tripathi claimed that the company duped him and Lakhan Lal Verma, Krishna Narayan Mishra, Sangamlal, Vishnu Shukla of ₹7 lakh in the name of investments.

The third FIR has been lodged by one Shashi Devi of Pratapgarh whose husband is a cop. Shashi claimed that the company duped her of ₹1.25 lakh on pretext of selling a plot of land.