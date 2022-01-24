Home / Cities / Others / Prayagraj: Three more FIRs against Shine City officials
others

Prayagraj: Three more FIRs against Shine City officials

The Shine City’s director Rashid Naseem is in Dubai and the state government has declared a reward of 5 lakh on his arrest.
Shine City fraud (Pic for representation)
Shine City fraud (Pic for representation)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 12:27 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

PRAYAGRAJ: Civil Lines police have registered three more cases against Shine City’s director Rashid Naseem and others involved in duping hundreds of people across the country. The fresh cases have been registered on the instructions of the court.

The company’s director Rashid Naseem is in Dubai and the state government has declared a reward of 5 lakh on his arrest. While Rashid’s brother Asif and others have been arrested, CBI is trying to extradite him from Dubai.

A resident of Meja area and retired bank employee, Somnath Sharma, has lodged FIR against Rashid Naseem, Asif and Saba Fatima alleging that they took 38 lakh cash from him on pretext of investments in real estate. They also took 30 lakh from retired army man Kripal Singh and 18 lakh from lawyer Mukesh Chandra.

In the other case registered against the company, Kalindipuram resident Yogendra Tripathi claimed that the company duped him and Lakhan Lal Verma, Krishna Narayan Mishra, Sangamlal, Vishnu Shukla of 7 lakh in the name of investments.

The third FIR has been lodged by one Shashi Devi of Pratapgarh whose husband is a cop. Shashi claimed that the company duped her of 1.25 lakh on pretext of selling a plot of land.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out