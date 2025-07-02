Prayagraj to get Smart Kanha Gaushalas with misting systems, cow brushes

Cow shelters in Prayagraj are set to become the first in Uttar Pradesh to receive a technological upgrade aimed at improving cattle welfare. Under a new initiative by the state government, all Kanha Gaushalas in the district will soon be equipped with misting systems and automated cow brushes to help protect stray and sheltered cattle from extreme heat and improve hygiene conditions. Kanha Gaushala at Rasoolpur in Mariyadih area of Prayagraj (File)

The misting systems, which spray fine droplets of water into the air, will help reduce heat stress and humidity levels inside the shelters. The system creates a cooling, fog-like effect that provides relief to cattle—especially during the peak summer months, when Prayagraj records some of the highest temperatures in the state, officials said.

The Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) has identified three shelters for the first phase of implementation: Kanha Gaushala at Janwa in Shankargarh, Kanha Gaushala at Rasoolpur in Mariyadih and Kanha Nandishala at Gohri. Tenders for the project have already been issued, they added.

Dr Vijay Amrit Raj, livestock medical and welfare officer with the PMC, said the system is designed to enhance comfort and ensure the safety of over 3,000 cattle currently housed in the city’s gaushalas.

“Misting will help maintain a cooler environment and prevent heat-related stress among the animals,” he said.

In addition to the cooling systems, the shelters will also see the installation of three automated cow brushes. These motorised brushes rotate gently and are designed to clean and massage the cattle’s neck, back, and other areas—relieving itching and improving overall hygiene.

The initiative is part of a broader push to modernise gaushalas across the state. Apart from providing shelter to stray cattle, the 567 Kanha Gaushalas in UP are also seen as a means to promote animal husbandry and support the rural economy.

Officials said arrangements for regular vaccination, veterinary check-ups, and first-aid facilities are already in place. The shelters are also being supplied with green and nutritious fodder year-round, supported by silage supply systems and a growing network of hybrid Napier grass nurseries in the district.

Officials added that the project aims not only to improve the lives of sheltered cattle but also to set a model for humane and efficient animal care that could be replicated across the state.

With Prayagraj taking the lead, other districts are expected to follow suit as part of a state-wide effort to upgrade gaushalas and improve the condition of stray cattle in a sustainable, tech-enabled manner, officials said.