DElEd exams in U.P. from June 26; 2L candidates set to appear

PRAYAGRAJ Semester examinations of the first and third batch of Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd), formally called Basic Training Certificate (BTC) course, will be held from June 26 to July 1, said officials. Prayagraj-headquartered Examination Regulatory Authority. (HT Photo)

A total of 2,01,037 trainees from across the state will appear in the examination of the first and third semester exams. First semester exams are set to be held from June 26 to June 28 and that of third semester from June 29 to July 1, they added.

Maximum 19,695 trainees are registered from Ghazipur district, followed by 13,945 trainees from Azamgarh. Around 6,094 trainees from Prayagraj are also registered to appear in the exams, shared officials of the Prayagraj-headquartered Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA).

As per the examination schedule released by the Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh, DElEd-2022 first semester, BTC-2013, 2014 and 2014 serving Urdu/ deceased dependents, DElEd-2017, 2018 and 2021 first semester (failed and remaining) and DElEd-2021 third semester, DElEd 2017, 2018 and 2019 third semester (failed and remaining) forms for the exam will be filled from June 7 to June 13.

Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, the secretary of ERA, located in Allenganj, has directed the principals of all District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) to certify and approve the filled application forms of all private training institutes between June 7 and June 14. Along with this, he has asked concerned officials to ensure that the receipt of examination fee and the roll numbers of trainees are made available to the ERA office by June 15, said officials.

DElEd is a two-year diploma programme for candidates aspiring to be a teacher in primary and upper primary schools. At present, DElEd course is offered by around 3,000 private colleges, 67 government-run district institutes of education and training (DIETs) and one College of Teacher Education (CTE) in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

A total of around 2,16,600 seats of the course are available in the state, including 10,600 seats in DIETs and 2,06,000 in private colleges. Till 2017, the two-year DElEd course was mandatory for aspirants wishing to bag teaching posts in government-run primary and upper primary schools operating under the Basic Education Board of the state.

However, from June 28, 2018, BEd was also introduced as an optional qualification for the posts. This saw most candidates opting for BEd as it gave them eligibility for not just applying for vacancies in government-run primary and upper primary schools but also in secondary schools of the state.

