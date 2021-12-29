Prayagraj: Transgender high priest calls for ban on Sunny Leone’s latest video album

PRAYAGRAJ: Maha Mandaleshwar (high priest) of Kinnar Akhada, Swami Himangi Sakhi Maa, has demanded a ban on Sunny Leone’s latest video album, accusing the Bollywood actor of hurting religious sentiments of Hindus by performing an “obscene” dance on the iconic song “Madhuban mein Radhika nache”. She also sought strict action against the singer, artists and the music label responsible for “obscene” picturisation and release of the devotional song.

The music video Madhuban was released by Saregama Music on last Wednesday and features Sunny Leone in the party number sung by Kanika Kapoor and Arindam Chakraborty. The song was originally sung by Mohammed Rafi for the 1960 film Kohinoor. It has received around 10 million views of YouTube.

During her visit to Sangam city on Tuesday, Swami Himangi Sakhi of country’s only monastic order of transgender seers said that people of today’s new generation should learn the meaning of Radha Rani dancing in Madhuban in devotion to lord Krishna.

The song was originally sung by Mohammed Rafi for film Kohinoor (1960). It has been beautifully picturised in it but the artists have ended up shooting it in an obscene manner which is unacceptable,” she added.

Talking to media persons at a guest house in Naini, Himangi Sakhi said that such videos should be banned and the actor along with others involved in it must tender a public apology.

“The song should also be deleted from YouTube and other such online mediums. We cannot tolerate obscenity in the name of ‘Radha Rani’. The dance video has hurt the religious sentiments of the entire Hindu community,” she claimed.

The Maha Mandaleshwar also warned against using Sunny Leone for picturising devotional songs in any manner. “She has acted in numerous indecent films and now she is trying to associate herself with devotional songs, which is not right. I demand that Saregama India should immediately delete the song or we will move court against the company,” she warned.

