Prayagraj: Two injured in crude bomb explosion in Ghoorpur

Two youths were injured in a crude bomb explosion at Jamui village under Ghoorpur police station in the trans-Yamuna area on Monday afternoon. It is alleged that they were going to hurl crude bombs at a person, but the bombs exploded resulting in injuries to them. The youths were being questioned further following which a case will be lodged against them, police said.

According to reports, residents of Pasiyan Basti at Jamui village rushed towards a nearby tubewell when they heard a loud explosion. The villagers found Dhiraj and Shera lying injured while their friend Ankit was standing unhurt nearby. Ghoorpur police reached the spot and admitted the injured youth to the hospital.

SP trans-Yamuna Saurabh Dixit also reached the spot and carried out investigations. Locals informed that they spotted Ankit, Shera and Dheeraj going towards the tubewell with a bag in their hand. It is suspected that the trio was carrying crude bombs in the bag which exploded.

Meanwhile, one Bhola of the same village reached the spot and claimed that Shera and his accomplices were coming to attack him and his son with crude bombs. He informed that the trio was in enmity with him as he has lodged a case against them a month back.

SP trans-Yamuna Saurabh Dixit said the injured youths have been admitted to the hospital for treatment while their accomplice Ankit was being questioned. Allegations of Bhola are also being investigated following which an FIR will be lodged against the three youths.