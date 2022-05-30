Prayagraj: Two injured in crude bomb explosion in Ghoorpur
Two youths were injured in a crude bomb explosion at Jamui village under Ghoorpur police station in the trans-Yamuna area on Monday afternoon. It is alleged that they were going to hurl crude bombs at a person, but the bombs exploded resulting in injuries to them. The youths were being questioned further following which a case will be lodged against them, police said.
According to reports, residents of Pasiyan Basti at Jamui village rushed towards a nearby tubewell when they heard a loud explosion. The villagers found Dhiraj and Shera lying injured while their friend Ankit was standing unhurt nearby. Ghoorpur police reached the spot and admitted the injured youth to the hospital.
SP trans-Yamuna Saurabh Dixit also reached the spot and carried out investigations. Locals informed that they spotted Ankit, Shera and Dheeraj going towards the tubewell with a bag in their hand. It is suspected that the trio was carrying crude bombs in the bag which exploded.
Meanwhile, one Bhola of the same village reached the spot and claimed that Shera and his accomplices were coming to attack him and his son with crude bombs. He informed that the trio was in enmity with him as he has lodged a case against them a month back.
SP trans-Yamuna Saurabh Dixit said the injured youths have been admitted to the hospital for treatment while their accomplice Ankit was being questioned. Allegations of Bhola are also being investigated following which an FIR will be lodged against the three youths.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
-
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
