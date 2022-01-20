Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Prayagraj: UPPCS (Mains) exam postponed, now to be held from March 23
others

Prayagraj: UPPCS (Mains) exam postponed, now to be held from March 23

The UP PCS (Mains) exam has been postponed in the interest of the candidates in light of the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the state, says UPPSC secretary Jagdish
Prayagraj based UP PSC headquarters. (HT file)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 01:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PRAYAGRAJ: The combined state/upper subordinate services (Mains) examination-2021, commonly known as PCS (Mains)-2021, to be held from January 28 to 31, has been postponed and now it will be conducted from March 23 to 27, according to officials of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) which conducts the exam.

UPPSC secretary Jagdish said, “The exam has been postponed in the interest of the candidates in light of the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the state. The PCS (Mains)-2021 will now be held from March 23 to 27, 2022.” A notification in this regard has been put on the official website of the commission— https://uppsc.up.nic.in/.

The UPPSC had declared the results of PCS (Pre)-2021 on December 1, 2021. In PCS (Pre)-2021, a total of 7,688 candidates against the 678 posts on offer were declared successful. A total 6,91,173 candidates had applied online for the examination that was held on October 24. Out of these, 3,21,273 candidates had appeared in the PCS (Pre) for which UPPSC had set up a total of 1,505 examination centers in 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

RELATED STORIES

Qualifying the CSAT or Civil Services Aptitude Test was a must in the preliminary examination and it was mandatory for all the candidates to score a minimum of 33 per cent in it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
India vs South Africa
Covid in India
Aparna Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP