Prayagraj: UPPCS (Mains) exam postponed, now to be held from March 23

PRAYAGRAJ: The combined state/upper subordinate services (Mains) examination-2021, commonly known as PCS (Mains)-2021, to be held from January 28 to 31, has been postponed and now it will be conducted from March 23 to 27, according to officials of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) which conducts the exam.

UPPSC secretary Jagdish said, “The exam has been postponed in the interest of the candidates in light of the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the state. The PCS (Mains)-2021 will now be held from March 23 to 27, 2022.” A notification in this regard has been put on the official website of the commission— https://uppsc.up.nic.in/.

The UPPSC had declared the results of PCS (Pre)-2021 on December 1, 2021. In PCS (Pre)-2021, a total of 7,688 candidates against the 678 posts on offer were declared successful. A total 6,91,173 candidates had applied online for the examination that was held on October 24. Out of these, 3,21,273 candidates had appeared in the PCS (Pre) for which UPPSC had set up a total of 1,505 examination centers in 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Qualifying the CSAT or Civil Services Aptitude Test was a must in the preliminary examination and it was mandatory for all the candidates to score a minimum of 33 per cent in it.