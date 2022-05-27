Prayagraj: Woman held for youth’s murder
Pratapgarh police on Friday cracked the murder of 24-year-old youth Salman whose body with scanty clothes was found near Narsinghgarh culvert in the Raniganj area on Wednesday morning. The youth was murdered following an illicit affair. Police have arrested a woman in this connection while other accused are at large.
According to reports, a resident of Gadauri village, Salman left home on Tuesday evening but failed to return home. The next day his body with scanty clothes and injuries was found near the Narsinghgarh culvert. Some broken bangles were also found near the body which indicated the involvement of a woman in the crime. Based on call records of Salman’s phone, police detained a woman on suspicion.
SHO of Raniganj police station Trilokinath Pandey said Salman was in an affair with the woman. The woman was married to a youth in the Kandhai area but Salman still used to harass her. The woman then took the help of his cousins Ishtiyaq, Ashfaq and his friend Naushad. On Tuesday night, the woman called Salman near the Narsinghgarh culvert. However, soon after Salman took off his clothes, Ishtiyaq and others came out from hiding and assaulted him with an axe and other weapons. The accused woman has been arrested and efforts were on to trace others, SHO added.
How the Bombay HC demolished NCB’s case against Aryan
Mumbai About seven months ago, the Bombay high court (HC) demolished the Narcotics Control Bureau case made against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, who had been booked on October 3, 2021, for indirect possession of narcotics, consumption, sale, purchase, and conspiracy.
Man in his late 60s found dead after being stuck in elevator duct
Thane: A Thane resident, Narayan Belose, in his late 60s died after being stuck in the duct of an eighth-floor elevator in Naupada. Belose's son had registered a missing complaint report on Thursday with the Naupada police station after he was unable to reach his father. On Friday evening, several residents of Jai Building complained of a foul smell emanating from the lift, upon investigation, Belose's body was found in the duct.
Ludhiana | Women jail inmates can now become assistant beauty therapists
Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Friday inaugurated an assistant beauty therapist course for inmates of Ludhiana women jail. The course has been started under Punjab Skill Development Mission by district administration. Malik also distributed books and induction kit to jail inmates undergoing the course. Malik encouraged the jail inmates to learn the skills wholeheartedly, so that they return as self-reliant citizens after completing their jail term.
Jewellery worth ₹2 crore seized after vigilance team raids Bihar RWD officer
Patna: Teams of Bihar Police's special vigilance unit on Friday carried out raids at the office and residences of a rural works department official in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case worth ₹1.20 crore, vigilance officials said. According to officials, the RWD officer, identified as Shailendra Kumar Bharti, currently posted as deputy secretary, had served in several positions earlier and was also posted as the personal secretary of two ministers.
Ludhiana | Agriculture attache from Embassy of Israel visits PAU
Embassy of Israel, agriculture attache, Yair Eshel, visited the apiculture (beekeeping) unit of the department of entomology, Punjab Agricultural University, and interacted with apiculture scientists, postgraduate students in apiculture. During the meeting with the apiculture scientists of PAU, collaboration for research and technological exchange was explored between PAU and Israel, particularly for the production and post-harvest handling of bee products, bee breeding, bee pollination, and for innovative bee husbandry and data recording technologies.
