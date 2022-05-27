Prayagraj: Woman held for youth’s murder

Pratapgarh police on Friday cracked the murder of 24-year-old youth Salman whose body with scanty clothes was found near Narsinghgarh culvert in the Raniganj area on Wednesday morning. The youth was murdered following an illicit affair. Police have arrested a woman in this connection while other accused are at large.

According to reports, a resident of Gadauri village, Salman left home on Tuesday evening but failed to return home. The next day his body with scanty clothes and injuries was found near the Narsinghgarh culvert. Some broken bangles were also found near the body which indicated the involvement of a woman in the crime. Based on call records of Salman’s phone, police detained a woman on suspicion.

SHO of Raniganj police station Trilokinath Pandey said Salman was in an affair with the woman. The woman was married to a youth in the Kandhai area but Salman still used to harass her. The woman then took the help of his cousins Ishtiyaq, Ashfaq and his friend Naushad. On Tuesday night, the woman called Salman near the Narsinghgarh culvert. However, soon after Salman took off his clothes, Ishtiyaq and others came out from hiding and assaulted him with an axe and other weapons. The accused woman has been arrested and efforts were on to trace others, SHO added.