Prayagraj: Woman’s body stuffed in sack identified, probe on

The woman’s body stuffed in a sack which was found from a well near Polo Ground under Civil Lines police station on Sunday evening, was identified as that of a 22-year-old Shalini Dhuria aka Roli of Shilakhana locality.

Her kin approached the police on Monday after learning about recovery of an unidentified body of a woman. They reached mortuary and identified the body.

Shalini’s father Rajendra is an e-rickshaw driver. He informed the police that she used to work in a private company in Gurgaon. She spoke to her family last on February 8 after which her mobile was constantly switched off. On February 17, her landlord in Gurgaon informed the family that Shalini left for Prayagraj on February 14.

Police suspects that Shalini was killed when she reached Prayagraj from Gurgaon on February 15. Police found a tattoo mark on one of her arms with a name Ravi and a heart. It is suspected that she was in affair with someone named Ravi, police said.

Shalini’s kin informed the police that she was a football player and Ravi was her friend. Primary investigations revealed that Ravi lived in Railway Colony in Civil Lines area.

Circle officer Civil Lines Santosh Kumar Singh said all angles into the murder were under scanner. FIR will be lodged after receiving complaint from the kin and suspects will be questioned soon, he added.

Earlier, on Sunday evening locals informed the police that some foul smell was emanating from a well near Polo Ground. Body of a woman in a decomposed state was found from a sealed sack in the well.