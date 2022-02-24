Prayagraj: Youth held, charged with murder after girlfriend’s body found

PRAYAGRAJ: Civil Lines police on Wednesday claimed to have cracked the sensational murder of 22-year-old Shalini Dhuria aka Roli whose body was found in a well at Polo Ground here on Monday evening.

The police arrested Roli’s boyfriend who confessed to have killed her on suspicion that she had relationships with other youths.

According to reports, resident of Shilakhana area, Roli used to work in Gurgaon but went missing since February 13. Her landlord in Gurgaon informed her kin that she left for Prayagraj on February 13 and since then her mobile phone was switched off.

The police later recovered Roli’s body stuffed in a sack from an old well at Polo Ground. Name ‘Ravi’ in a heart shape was found tattooed on one of her arms and call details records of Roli also revealed that she spoke to Ravi last time when she left Gurgaon, the police said.

Circle officer of Civil Lines, Santosh Kumar Singh, said Ravi Kumar Thakur, a resident of Loco Colony in Civil Lines was rounded up for questioning during which he confessed to have killed Roli.

Ravi informed police that he was in an affair with Roli for the last four years. She came Prayagraj to meet him on Valentine’s Day on February 14. Ravi took her to his home where he checked her mobile phone and was shocked to see her objectionable photographs with other youths which indicated that she had affair with other youths also.

In a fit of rage, Ravi strangulated Roli to death and then stuffed her body in a sack which he sealed using thread and scissor. Ravi tied the sack on his bike and threw it in the well at Polo Ground in a bid to cover up the crime.

On his confession, the police recovered Roli’s mobile, a scissor, rope, a knife, and the bag and clothes of Roli from Ravi’s house.